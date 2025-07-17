Christmas in July Brings Holiday Cheer to Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City is known for its vibrant summers, but this July, the coastal town is trading beach balls for jingle bells with a festive lineup of Christmas in July events sure to spread holiday cheer from boardwalk to bay.

St. Nick’s Mini Golf: 12 Days of Christmas

Kicking off the celebrations is St. Nick’s Mini Golf, where the “12 Days of Christmas” are in full swing. From now through July 25th, families can enjoy holiday-themed mini golf complete with lights, decorations, and surprise visits from Santa Claus himself. Write a letter to Santa, win prizes, and you might even see a flurry of snow! Whether you’re putting through candy cane arches or past snowman obstacles, it’s a whimsical way to celebrate summer and the spirit of giving.

Santa Claus Bike Ride – July 25 at 11 AM

The main event takes place Thursday, July 25 at 11:00 AM with the Santa Claus Bike Ride. Starting at the south end of the boardwalk, this joyful bike ride is led by Santa and Ocean City’s mayor, taking cyclists all the way to the north end and back.

Participants are encouraged to dress in festive holiday attire or even decorate their bikes with tinsel, lights, or bows. Most importantly, bring an unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots, helping ensure every child has a merry Christmas, even in July. (Toy recommended but not required.)

The Christmas Bar Crawl – Cheers with Holiday Spirit

For those looking to celebrate with a little more cheer, the Christmas Bar Crawl promises a jolly good time. Featuring seven bars a slinging, this holiday-themed crawl includes:

Caribbean Pool Bar

Cabanas Beach Bar & Grill

Purple Moose Saloon

Cork Bar and Grill

The Bearded Clam

Crawl Street Tavern

Wild Bill’s

Expect giveaways, drink specials, and plenty of holiday spirit—literally and figuratively. Holiday attire is encouraged, so grab your elf hat, don your ugly Christmas tank top, and bring your friends. As the event tagline goes, “The more, the merrier!” Registration is at Caribbean Pool Bar from 12-2. This fun event is free to all participants but you must be 21 to join. All registered participants will receive a wristband, a bucket of goodies and a chance to win various prizes from Eastern Shore Distributers and Diagio.

July 20: Christmas Bash at Residence Inn by Marriott

The grand finale of Ocean City’s Christmas in July takes place on Monday, July 29 at the Residence Inn by Marriott (300 Seabay Lane). This all-out celebration includes:

Live music by Lost Figures

Photos with Santa

Raffles and prizes

Food included

Cash bar

Swimming available — bring a swimsuit!

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Every pre-purchased ticket also grants exclusive entry into a raffle for a two-night stay at the Oceanfront Hilton Garden Inn—a prize sure to warm your holiday heart.

Whether you’re enjoying a frosty drink in a Santa hat, biking the boards for a good cause, or teeing off with St. Nick, Christmas in July in Ocean City delivers beachside holiday fun for all ages. So, dig out your ornaments and flip-flops, and get ready to celebrate summer the merry way!