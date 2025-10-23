Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest 2025 (Benefiting OCDC)

Dates: October 23–26, 2025 | Location: Inlet Parking Lot, Ocean City, MD
Raise a glass to local flavor!
The Shore Craft Beer Garden returns to Sunfest with two beer trucks pouring seasonal favorites, juicy IPAs, crisp cider, and refreshing seltzer — all while supporting the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). Centrally located near the main music stages, the Beer Garden is the perfect stop between artisan shopping, live music, and family fun.
- When: Thu–Sat 10am–7pm, Sun 10am–6pm (festival hours)
- Where: Inlet Parking Lot, South Division St., Ocean City, MD
- Why: Proceeds benefit OCDC’s downtown revitalization
What to Expect at the Beer Garden
- Local & Regional Breweries: Beloved Eastern Shore and regional brands pouring all weekend.
- Something for Everyone: From pumpkin ales and hazies to a classic Irish cider and a hard seltzer option.
- Fall Vibes: Seasonal flavors, festival energy, and the ocean breeze — it’s peak autumn in Ocean City.
Prices:
Beer Stein
$30 for the stein – includes 1 pour!
This double walled stainless steel beer stein will keep your craft beverages cold and you refreshed. There are only 250 steins available for sale so get yours early in the event! Each stein comes with one beverage ticket.
Beer Truck Menus (ABV, IBU & Tasting Notes)
Truck 1: Seasonal & Craft Favorites
Jacques au Lantern (Evolution Craft Brewing)
Style: Pumpkin Ale | ABV: 6.3% | IBU: 20
Belgian-inspired pumpkin ale brewed with real pumpkin and seasonal spices for rich autumn aroma and a smooth, warming finish.
SU ’bury Beer
Style: Sessional Ale | ABV: N/A | IBU: N/A
Locally crafted and easy-drinking — a smooth, sessionable ale perfect for festival sipping. If you want a light and local beer. This is it!
Burley Oaktoberfest
Style: Oktoberfest Märzen | ABV: N/A | IBU: N/A
Malt-forward and toasty with caramel notes and a crisp finish — an autumn classic.
EVO Teaki Torch
Style: Tropical Hard Tea | ABV: N/A | IBU: N/A
Bright and fruity with tiki-inspired tropical notes — lively and refreshing. If you don’t want a beer, have a hard tea!
Big Truck Half Cab Hazy
Style: Hazy / New England IPA | ABV: 6.0% | IBU: 35
Juicy, soft-bodied IPA hopped with Cascade, Mosaic & Centennial for tropical citrus character.
Truck 2: Cider, Seltzer, Pumpkin & IPAs
Cape May Brewing: Crushin’ It
Style: Citrus IPA | ABV: N/A | IBU: N/A
Bright, crisp, and highly crushable with refreshing citrus notes. Orange IPA. Fruit ale bursting with orange juice.
Fin City Black Fin
Style: Black IPA | ABV: 6.0% | IBU: N/A
Dark roasted malt character meets citrusy hops for a bold, balanced IPA.
Magners Original Cider
Style: Hard Cider | ABV: 4.5% | IBU: n/a
Classic Irish cider crafted from a blend of apples — crisp, lightly sweet, and refreshing.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Style: Hard Seltzer | ABV: ~5.0% | IBU: n/a
Effervescent and fruit-forward — an easy-sipping, lighter alternative to beer.
Dogfish Head Punkin Ale
Heavy Seas Oktoberfest