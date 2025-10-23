What are you looking for?
39.2 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest 2025 (Benefiting OCDC)

NewsOcean City Craft BeerOcean City Events
By Ann

Dates: October 23–26, 2025  |  Location: Inlet Parking Lot, Ocean City, MD

2 scb horizontal logoRaise a glass to local flavor!

The Shore Craft Beer Garden returns to Sunfest with two beer trucks pouring seasonal favorites, juicy IPAs, crisp cider, and refreshing seltzer — all while supporting the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). Centrally located near the main music stages, the Beer Garden is the perfect stop between artisan shopping, live music, and family fun.

  • When: Thu–Sat 10am–7pm, Sun 10am–6pm (festival hours)
  • Where: Inlet Parking Lot, South Division St., Ocean City, MD
  • Why: Proceeds benefit OCDC’s downtown revitalization

What to Expect at the Beer Garden

  • Local & Regional Breweries: Beloved Eastern Shore and regional brands pouring all weekend.
  • Something for Everyone: From pumpkin ales and hazies to a classic Irish cider and a hard seltzer option.
  • Fall Vibes: Seasonal flavors, festival energy, and the ocean breeze — it’s peak autumn in Ocean City.

Prices:

shore craft beer garden sunfest pricing

Beer Stein

$30 for the stein – includes 1 pour!

This double walled stainless steel beer stein will keep your craft beverages cold and you refreshed.  There are only 250 steins available for sale so get yours early in the event!  Each stein comes with one beverage ticket.

 

 

Beer Truck Menus (ABV, IBU & Tasting Notes)

Truck 1: Seasonal & Craft Favorites

Jacques au Lantern (Evolution Craft Brewing)

jacques au lantern logo

Style: Pumpkin Ale  |  ABV: 6.3%  |  IBU: 20

Belgian-inspired pumpkin ale brewed with real pumpkin and seasonal spices for rich autumn aroma and a smooth, warming finish.

SU ’bury Beer

bury beer canStyle: Sessional Ale  |  ABV: N/A  |  IBU: N/A

Locally crafted and easy-drinking — a smooth, sessionable ale perfect for festival sipping.  If you want a light and local beer.  This is it!

 

Burley Oaktoberfest

burley-oak-oaktoberfest-logoStyle: Oktoberfest Märzen  |  ABV: N/A  |  IBU: N/A

Malt-forward and toasty with caramel notes and a crisp finish — an autumn classic.

 

EVO Teaki Torch

teaki torch tea canStyle: Tropical Hard Tea |  ABV: N/A  |  IBU: N/A

Bright and fruity with tiki-inspired tropical notes — lively and refreshing.  If you don’t want a beer, have a hard tea!

 

 

Big Truck Half Cab Hazy

big-truck-half-cab-hazy-ipaStyle: Hazy / New England IPA  |  ABV: 6.0%  |  IBU: 35

Juicy, soft-bodied IPA hopped with Cascade, Mosaic & Centennial for tropical citrus character.

 

 

Truck 2: Cider, Seltzer, Pumpkin & IPAs

Cape May Brewing: Crushin’ It 

cape may brewing crushin it Style: Citrus IPA  |  ABV: N/A  |  IBU: N/A

Bright, crisp, and highly crushable with refreshing citrus notes.  Orange IPA. Fruit ale bursting with orange juice.

 

 

Fin City Black Fin

Style: Black IPA  |  ABV: 6.0%  |  IBU: N/A

Dark roasted malt character meets citrusy hops for a bold, balanced IPA.

 

Magners Original Cider

magners Irish cider logoStyle: Hard Cider  |  ABV: 4.5%  |  IBU: n/a

Classic Irish cider crafted from a blend of apples — crisp, lightly sweet, and refreshing.

 

Truly Hard Seltzer

truly wildberry logoStyle: Hard Seltzer  |  ABV: ~5.0%  |  IBU: n/a

Effervescent and fruit-forward — an easy-sipping, lighter alternative to beer.

 

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale

dogfish head punkin ale

Style: Hard Seltzer  |  ABV: 7.0%  |  IBU: 28
A full-bodied brown ale with smooth hints of pumpkin, brown sugar & spice
 
 

Heavy Seas Oktoberfest

Style:Fest bier |  ABV: 5.4%  |  IBU: N/A
Oktoberfest, the most wonderful time of the beer year! Our Oktoberfest pours a deep amber with aromas of toasted malt, subdued caramel and finishes o-dry with a bright white head. Prost!
 
 
Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
And The Walls Came Tumbling Down!

Follow Oceancity.com

302,610FansLike
32,825FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,260SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

302,610FansLike
32,825FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,260SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND