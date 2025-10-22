What are you looking for?
69.8 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

And The Walls Came Tumbling Down!

FamilyMidtownNews
By Anne

Today we lost of a piece of local Ocean City history. The castle at the 28th street location of Old Pro Golf was raised to the ground.

Built in 1974, this two-tiered castle has been a beloved Ocean City landmark for generations. From the shadowy dungeon holes below to the upper level with sweeping views of the beach, it’s given countless families a chance to step back in time for an unforgettable round. Through the years, it’s seen many fresh coats of paint, but its signature waving flags and sturdy drawbridge chains have always stood proudly — a true symbol of Old Pro magic.

Now, the time has come for this legend to pass the torch. The castle closed its gates for good on October 13, 2025, and demolition took place October 22nd leaving space for an exciting new attraction arriving in 2026 — one Old Pro Golf are keeping under lock and key (for now 👀). As soon as we get word on what the new structure will be, you’ll be the first to know! And don’t worry — the golf course isn’t going anywhere. Only the castle is coming down, so when you return next summer, you can still enjoy a round at 28th Street and check out the brand-new attraction for yourself!

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Breweries at OCtoberfest 2025 in Ocean City, MD

Follow Oceancity.com

302,548FansLike
32,822FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,260SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

302,548FansLike
32,822FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,260SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND