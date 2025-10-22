And The Walls Came Tumbling Down!

Today we lost of a piece of local Ocean City history. The castle at the 28th street location of Old Pro Golf was raised to the ground.

Built in 1974, this two-tiered castle has been a beloved Ocean City landmark for generations. From the shadowy dungeon holes below to the upper level with sweeping views of the beach, it’s given countless families a chance to step back in time for an unforgettable round. Through the years, it’s seen many fresh coats of paint, but its signature waving flags and sturdy drawbridge chains have always stood proudly — a true symbol of Old Pro magic.

Now, the time has come for this legend to pass the torch. The castle closed its gates for good on October 13, 2025, and demolition took place October 22nd leaving space for an exciting new attraction arriving in 2026 — one Old Pro Golf are keeping under lock and key (for now 👀). As soon as we get word on what the new structure will be, you’ll be the first to know! And don’t worry — the golf course isn’t going anywhere. Only the castle is coming down, so when you return next summer, you can still enjoy a round at 28th Street and check out the brand-new attraction for yourself!