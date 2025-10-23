Ocean City Jeep Club Hosts 9th Annual “Drive & Disguise” Parade and Trunk or Treat on the Boardwalk October 25, 2025

Ocean City’s Boardwalk will come alive with music, lights, and Jeep-themed Halloween magic as the Ocean City Jeep Club (OCJC) hosts its 9th Annual Drive & Disguise Parade and Trunk or Treat event this fall. Held in partnership with the Town of Ocean City, this family-favorite spectacle is one of the highlights of the Fall Activities, drawing visitors of all ages to enjoy the fun, the creativity, and, of course, the candy!

This year, 50 decorated Jeeps will roll out in full costume, each one showcasing the unique style, humor, and passion of its owner. Themes range from spooky pirates and haunted fishermen to breakout dinosaur herds from Jurassic Park. The parade begins at 3:00 PM at 27th Street and cruises down the Boardwalk, ending around 3:30 PM at Somerset Street, where the Jeeps will park and transform into themed candy stations for the Trunk or Treat portion, beginning at 4:00 PM.

For safety reasons, no candy will be thrown from vehicles during the parade, but kids (and kids at heart) are encouraged to visit the parked Jeeps for treats, music, and photo opportunities. Some Jeeps even play music to match their theme, enhancing the immersive Halloween atmosphere.

A Decade of Community, Fun, and Giving Back

Founded in February 2015, the Ocean City Jeep Club just celebrated its 10-year anniversary. More than just a group of Jeep enthusiasts, OCJC is a family-oriented organization that has built a tight-knit community over the years. Membership is a one-time $60 fee per Jeep, and includes access for family, significant others, and anyone who shares the passion.

Being a member grants access to a members-only page, a growing network of Jeep lovers, and participation in over 27 events annually. From parades and off-roading adventures to fishing trips at Assateague and overlanding beyond the Delmarva Peninsula, the club offers something for everyone.

But what truly sets OCJC apart is its mission to give back to the community. Throughout the year, the club organizes and supports charitable efforts like the Worcester County Humane Society drive, Town Cats fundraisers, Toys for Tots runs, and school supply drives for Worcester Youth & Family Services. They also support the Somerset Arts Council and participate in beloved community parades like the St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas Parades. Notably, OCJC is the exclusive Jeep club of the Ravens Parade.

More Than Just Jeeps

What brings people into the club isn’t always the vehicle—it’s the community behind it. Many members join looking for a fresh start, friendship, or a support network. From young couples and retirees with new free time to widowed individuals or new residents in search of connection, the OCJC offers more than events—it offers family.

“We find that many folks join for personal reasons beyond ‘the Jeep,’” a club representative shared. “Whether it’s making new friends, finding people to offroad with, or just needing a fun, meaningful outlet—this club becomes something more.”

Looking Ahead

While Drive & Disguise is one of OCJC’s signature fall events, the biggest event of the year is already marked on the calendar: Ocean City Jeep Fest, scheduled for August 27-30, 2026.

If you’re a Jeep owner interested in joining or collaborating with the Ocean City Jeep Club, you can email OCJCinfo@gmail.com. For updates on events, new member sign-ups, and public appearances, follow the club on Facebook.

Whether you’re there for the candy, the costumes, or the community spirit, the Drive & Disguise Parade and Trunk or Treat is a heartwarming reminder of what happens when passion meets purpose—one Jeep at a time.