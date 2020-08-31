September Exhibits at the Art League of Ocean City

1 Shares Email

The Ocean City Center for the Arts is offering both in-person and online exhibits for September. Artists hope to inspire creativity and innovation.

An online video displaying the gallery shows will be available Friday, September 4th on Facebook Live or at https://artleagueofoceancity.org

Also, on September 4th, the physical galleries at the Arts Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., providing visitors with an additional three hours to look around. Face coverings are required, and capacity will be limited to accommodate social distancing. Admission is free.

“While this is not going to be our normal First Friday party reception with food and drink, we are hoping a small gathering of art lovers will inspire creativity and be a bit of fun, something we all could use a dose of right now,” said Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League.

Exhibits

The Thaler Gallery will feature “Patterns,” a group show featuring 2D and 3D creations. Christopher Harrington, chair of the Department of Fine Arts at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, will judge each work.

In the Galleria, “Artists Paint OC: Plein Air Event,” will be on display once again. These works were painted in and around Ocean City. “This is one more opportunity to see the wonderful paintings created by our plein air artists in August, and also to take home a masterpiece for your own home or business,” Thaler added.

Studio E will display “52 Leaves,” a collection of mosaics for every week of the year. Carol Rydel of Fenwick Island uses unique colors, shapes, and textures to illustrate each season and week.

The Spotlight Gallery will house Helen Smith’s “Pattern in Art and Nature.” Patterns convey balance, contrast, harmony, movement, and rhythm. Smith’s art fosters an emotional response from viewers.

According to a press release, Nancy Jarvis of Ocean Pines is the artisan for September. ” She creates visual pictures in 2D and 3D collage using vintage costume jewelry, and also creates seascapes under glass domes, mah jongg necklaces, and items made from seashells.”

Visitors can check out the exhibits through September 26th.

The Arts Center is offering several in-person and online classes. For more information, click here.