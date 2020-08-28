Photo Friday Contest August 28th 2020

This is our last Photo Friday contest winner for the summer 2020 season. We have loved looking at all your photos this summer from Ocean City Md! They have shown family, kids, partners and friends enjoying the beach, the ocean, restaurants, activities, sunrises and sunsets, the odd special event and everything in between. You have shown us that even during this difficult summer, fun has been had and memories have been created, exactly what a trip to Ocean City should be. This week’s randomly selected winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Patricia Hassett-Hookfor this great shot of cousins enjoying the beach on a beautiful day in Ocean City! Congratulations Patricia! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and although there are no more Photo Friday Contests this summer, stay on the lookout for other great contests on OceanCity.com!
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.