Photo Friday Contest August 28th 2020

Anne Neely
August 28, 2020
This is our last Photo Friday contest winner for the summer 2020 season.  We have loved looking at all your photos this summer from Ocean City Md!  They have shown family, kids, partners and friends enjoying the beach, the ocean, restaurants, activities, sunrises and sunsets, the odd special event and  everything in between.  You have shown us that even during this difficult summer, fun has been had and memories have been created, exactly what a trip to Ocean City should be. This week’s randomly selected winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Patricia Hassett-Hook  for this great shot of cousins enjoying the beach on a beautiful day in Ocean City! Congratulations Patricia! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and although there are no more Photo Friday Contests this summer, stay on the lookout for other great contests on OceanCity.com!

This week’s winner is Patricia Hassett-Hook – Cousin love!! Making sand castles is the Best in OC!
Christine Coppage – OC’s cutest beach bums
Michelle DeRico – a little gymnastics on the beach
Dan Flynn
Tonya Farmer – Love the new giant ferris wheel.
Breanna Knight – he loved that he got a hole in one mini golfing
Melisa Heinsohn Vogt
Christine Hargett-Prieto – Fager’s island Birthday Celebration Dinner. It was so delicious!
Michelle Stutzman – My family had so much fun this past weekend, the kids seen the sun rise for the first time
Melissa Heckman
Kim Hepp Brooks
Shandi Welch
Kelly Durf – High school and college graduates
Brooke Santo Colombo -we love the beach!
Erica Griffith Lesniewski
Nichole LeAnn – Morning boardwalk ride
Abigail Etta Pineda – Pier by the inlet
Jen Hubbar – At our Happy place
Laura Wright
Dawn Rosen
Breanna Knight – She loved the beach
Melissa Magee-Snyder
Denise Leister Wright
Kristy Wolf
Jen Prevoznik – My husband Mark Prevoznik doing his best sorority girl pose on the beaches of OCMD this July
Chrissy Jenkins – Our favorite place to eat Anthony’s Carry out
Brittany George Cropper – My babies enjoying the beach
Jason Boswell
Karen Wruble – Green turtle bar covid 2020 style
Amanda Kovolenko
Emily Savage – Just enjoying the waves rolling in
Dottie Walls – Cousins ready for their playdate at the beach.
Maria Averysmom Powers – A beautiful sunset during Sundaes in the park !!
Judith Bowles
Lori Grum Closson
Erin Dell’Angelo Benfer
Tonya Bilger-Miner – Sunset at OCMD ’20
Shannon Howard – My son and grandson at the same place..20 years apart
Eric Lavery – Socially distant, Shark Week
Elizabeth Helmick – We absolutely love Ocean City
Jennifer Goffe – We love Ron Jon surf shop!
Ginger Baltimore – Kayaking on the bay!!
Tiffany Allabaugh – Just left on Saturday!
Nichole LeAnn – 3 generations
Benjamin Hubbard – Got our Dough Roller Pizza & Thrashers Fries
Angela Patricia – Morning beauty never disappoints!
