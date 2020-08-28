Photo Friday Contest August 28th 2020

This is our last Photo Friday contest winner for the summer 2020 season. We have loved looking at all your photos this summer from Ocean City Md! They have shown family, kids, partners and friends enjoying the beach, the ocean, restaurants, activities, sunrises and sunsets, the odd special event and everything in between. You have shown us that even during this difficult summer, fun has been had and memories have been created, exactly what a trip to Ocean City should be. This week’s randomly selected winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Patricia Hassett-Hook for this great shot of cousins enjoying the beach on a beautiful day in Ocean City! Congratulations Patricia! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and although there are no more Photo Friday Contests this summer, stay on the lookout for other great contests on OceanCity.com!