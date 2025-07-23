$5 Pints at Ocean City’s Best Craft Beer Spots on the Coastal Craft Crawl

Sip Your Way Through the Coastal Craft Crawl

Looking for the perfect way to explore Ocean City and its surrounding areas while enjoying great local brews? Download the Coastal Craft Crawl Pass from OceanCity.com/trails and enjoy a $5 pint of local craft beer at some of the region’s top breweries and bars. This self-guided trail features a handpicked selection of venues offering one-time $5 beer deals to passholders—and it’s the ultimate way to experience the Eastern Shore’s exploding craft beer scene.

Whether you’re a beer lover, a casual sipper, or someone just looking for a fun, affordable way to discover new spots, the Coastal Craft Crawl is your ticket to flavor and adventure.

What Is the Coastal Craft Crawl?

The Coastal Craft Crawl is a curated trail of local breweries and craft beer destinations, all offering a $5 local draft beer to anyone who downloads the pass. Once you have the pass on your phone, you can check in at each stop and redeem your one-time deal.

Even better? The pass is 100% free when you book a hotel through hotels.oceancity.com—making it one of the best value adds for visitors planning a getaway to Ocean City, Maryland. You can also download it directly on OceanCity.com.

Where You Can Go With the Coastal Craft Crawl Pass

Here’s a taste of where your $5 pint will take you:

1. Crawl Street Tavern – Downtown Ocean City

Ocean City’s official Philadelphia sports bar is a lively stop with a second-floor view, tasty bites like rockfish tacos and crab dip, and a rotating lineup of live music. Grab your $5 Garage Beer with lime—the official Kelce Brothers brew!

2. The View at Cambria Hotel – Bayside

Sip on a seasonal $5 local draft while enjoying one of the most breathtaking sunset views in town. Located inside the Cambria Hotel, The View offers a chic, bayfront setting perfect for date night or cocktails with friends. If you want to stay at the Cambria so you can access this view anytime during your stay, you can book here.

3. Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – Boardwalk Favorite

A Best of Ocean City® winner, this Boardwalk staple blends Irish flair with a beachy vibe. Enjoy your $5 craft draftwith ocean views and maybe some live Celtic music.

4. Burley Oak Brewing Company – Berlin, MD

Consistently voted Ocean City’s favorite brewery, Burley Oak is known for its creative beers like the J.R.E.A.M. series and their rustic, laid-back vibe. Try any of their local craft beers for $5 with your pass.

5. Fin City Brewing Co. – On the Bay

Ocean City’s original craft brewery, Fin City, brings a salty breeze and bold brews to your crawl. Try a $5 pint of something like the White Marlin Wheat or Poor Man’s IPA while overlooking the marina.

Known for its BBQ and sports bar vibe, this Locals’ Choice winner serves up $5 local beers and all the pulled pork, ribs, and candied bacon you can handle. Family-friendly and open late.

7. Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House – Salisbury, MD

A destination in itself, EVO offers award-winning beer, farm-to-table food, and a historic taproom experience. Use your pass to enjoy a $5 local draft like Lot #3 IPA or Lucky 7 Porter.

8. Dogfish Head Brewery – Milton, DE

The legendary “off-centered” brewery is just a short road trip from OCMD and well worth the ride. Experience this must-visit destination with a $5 pint in the iconic steampunk tasting room.

Why You Should Download the Coastal Craft Crawl Pass

Save money with exclusive $5 beer deals

Discover local favorites and hidden gems

Support small breweries and bars along the Eastern Shore

Turn your vacation into an adventure with a guided trail

Combine it with the OC Orange Crush Trail for even more drink specials

How to Get the Coastal Craft Crawl Pass

It’s simple:

Download the passes below or visit OceanCity.com/trails Choose the Coastal Craft Crawl Download the pass to your mobile device. It is always FREE! Show it at participating venues to redeem your $5 pint

Bonus: You will also get access to the trail when you book your hotel through hotels.oceancity.com.

New venues are joining regularly—and once you download the trail, your pass will automatically update to include any new participating locations. So check back often and keep sipping!