Sand Castle Home Tour is Back In-Person Sept 29 – 30th, 2022

SAND CASTLE HOME TOUR IS BACK IN-PERSON SEPT. 29-30, 2022 TO BENEFIT THE ART LEAGUE OF OCEAN CITY

OCEAN CITY, MD — Sept. 19, 2022 — Tickets are now on sale for the 18th Annual Sand Castle Home Tour, an annual fundraiser for the Art League of Ocean City. The tour raised the seed money to construct the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St., and now supports keeping the nonprofit Center free and open to all.

The tour returns in-person in 2022 with seven exceptional homes open for tours on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29-30 from 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Guests tour at their own pace. The tour features three homes in north Ocean City, plus homes in West Ocean City, Berlin, Glen Riddle and Ocean Pines.

A companion 10-home virtual tour presents the seven homes on the in-person tour plus three additional online-only homes. The virtual tour is available from Sept. 29 through Oct. 31, 2022 on the tour’s website and includes a variety of homes from oceanfront to bayside to family residences and condos.

Combo tickets for both the in-person and virtual tours are $50 per person. Tickets to the virtual-only tour are $35. Both are available at SandCastleHomeTour.com or by calling 410-524-9433.

“We’re excited to be back in person in 2022 after going all-virtual during the pandemic. We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate the 18th year of the Sand Castle Home Tour, the event that provided much of the funding to enable us to open the beautiful Ocean City Center for the Arts,” Rina Thaler, Executive Director of the Art League, said. “Now, the annual Home Tour helps us keep our doors open and our educational programs going.”

Volunteer docents staff each home, guide visitors through the rooms and outdoor spaces, and answer questions about the house and its unique features. Those taking the tour will be inspired with unique decorating ideas, color schemes, and different styles of living. Local businesses — architects, builders, home decorators, artists, florists, remodelers, landscapers — have the opportunity to show off their talents and showcase their products, and tour takers have the opportunity to hear directly from the homeowners and contractors who were involved in each home.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th Street is the home of the Art League of Ocean City, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. More information is available at 410-524-9433 or artleagueofoceancity.org.

###