By Anne Neely

We all love our town, but it’s only when we see it from above do we realize how magnificent our little strip of sand is. With water surrounding three sides of this peninsula, it manages to support hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, providing accommodation, restaurants and lots of fun things to do. There’s even a few people who live and work here year round, and get to call it home. Here are some fabulous photos showing just how amazing Ocean City Md is! 

Looking towards the Ocean City fishing pier
A wide expanse of beach
The Ocean City Boardwalk
Looking West towards Rt 50
Ocean City from above
Looking north up the beach
A late summer beach 
The ocean from above
The Pier and Inlet Parking Lot
Looking west towards West Ocean City
Caroline Street Stage and the Boardwalk Arch
Looking towards the Isle of Wight Bay
Take a look at this beach!
Our beautiful beach
A quiet beach
From the Inlet Parking Lot towards Assateague Island
The southern tip of Ocean City
A water tower!
Part of our ten mile long beach
North Division Street and Caroline Street
The Caroline Street Stage
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

