RIPE to take stage at Ocean City’s ArtX Festival

The well-known band Ripe will bring their funk-tinged fresh vibe to Ocean City’s second annual ArtX festival in August. The live concert will take place on Saturday evening, Aug. 24 beginning at 8 p.m. with local band The Swell Fellas opening the night’s entertainment.

This eight-year-old Boston band consists of musicians from all over the world, including Robbie Wulfsohn (vocals), Tory Geismar (guitar), Jon Becker (guitar), Sampson Hellerman (drums), Josh Shpak (trumpet, EWL), Calvin Barthel (trombone) and Nadav Shapira (bass). In April 2018, they released their first album, “Joy In The Wild Unknown.” They’ve continued to make their musical mark at the Paradise Rock Club, Levitate Festival, Harborfest, Bonnaroo and Firefly, and will soon grace the stages at Ocean Mist, Wonderbus and Devil’s Backbone Hoopla.

The funk band is a perfect fit for Ocean City’s new and growing event, ArtX.

“We really want ArtX to be a fresh event concept for the Town by providing unique opportunities to enjoy art, music and hands-on experiences,” said Frank Miller, Director of Special Events. “Their music is fresh and upbeat– the kind of music you can dance and sing to or kick-back and relax to. It’s a perfect fit for our beach community.”

ArtX hours are Saturday, Aug. 24, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. RIPE will take the stage on Saturday at 8 p.m., with free admission to the Northside Park outdoor grass venue.

“ArtX is an opportunity for friends and families to discover the artist within while also creating great Ocean City memories,” Miller said. “Bring your blankets or chairs but expect to stand and dance as we enjoy great art and live music.”