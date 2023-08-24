Reduced Beach Bus Stop Service During Oceans Calling Festival — Friday, September 29, 2023, through Sunday, October 1, 2023

OCEAN CITY, MD (August 23, 2023): The Oceans Calling Festival is a little over a month away. It is anticipated that this will be one of the busiest events the Town of Ocean City has hosted. In anticipation of the number of bus riders and possible traffic delays, the Ocean City Beach Bus will be operating in a REDUCED-STOP, EXPRESS SERVICE mode.

The reduced-stop, express mode will be in effect Friday, September 29th, Saturday, September 30th, and Sunday, October 1st. The Beach Bus will still operate its normal hours each day which is from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. The reduced-stop, express mode will be put in place to expedite crowd movement along with providing more frequent service throughout the festival.

The Beach Bus normally has over 60 stops in each direction along Coastal Highway. During the festival weekend, the stops will be reduced to about 20 stops each way in hopes that it helps the buses flow back and forth a little more quickly. Certain stops will be inactive during the three-day weekend. The affected stops will be marked with signs directing passengers to the nearest available active stop.

If you need special mobility assistance, you may coordinate pick-ups by calling Transportation Dispatch at 410-723-1606 and you may coordinate drop-offs directly with the bus driver.

If you plan to take the Beach Bus during the weekend, remember to have exact cash or your pre-paid photo ID General Bus Pass which can be obtained from City Hall.

Standard Fare: $4 Ride-All-Day.

$4 Ride-All-Day. Half Fare ($2.00 Ride-All-Day): Senior Citizens age 65 and over, Disabled Persons, Medicare card holders, and Ocean City Non-Resident Senior Bus Pass holders.

($2.00 Ride-All-Day): Senior Citizens age 65 and over, Disabled Persons, Medicare card holders, and Ocean City Non-Resident Senior Bus Pass holders. Free: Children 42 inches in height and under, ADA Certified Disabled card holders, and Ocean City Resident Senior Bus Pass holders. Proof of eligibility may be required.

In addition, buses from an outside provider will be running the service from the West Ocean City Park and Ride. Tickets for the Park and Ride service may be purchased from OC Transportation Staff at the ticket booth at the OC Bus Terminal buildings. Tickets are required to be presented upon boarding.