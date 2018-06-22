Our Top 10 Oceanfront Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland 🌊

847 Shares +1 Share Email

Waking up to the sun rising over the ocean, the sounds of the waves crashing against the sand — Wouldn’t you love for your summer to sound like that? Well, in Ocean City, it can! Ocean City, Maryland stretches along 10 miles of beach lined by many beautiful oceanfront hotels, with some of the best views you’ll find on the East Coast.

The prominent boardwalk runs along the shore from the inlet all the way to 27th street and is home to many hotels with easy access to the boardwalk, the beach, and amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean. From the end of the boardwalk to the end of Ocean City, there are hotels for every type of visitor. From large to small, luxurious to beachy, your perfect hotel is just waiting for you to come and find it. Here are OceanCity.com’s top 10 Oceanfront Hotels (in no particular order because they are all fabulous accommodations!).

At the far end of the boardwalk on 28th street, this hotel and restaurant is far enough from the hustle and bustle to enjoy a relaxing vacation, but still on the boardwalk if you want to join in on the fun. With close proximity to the boardwalk, the beach, and many other sights, Dunes Manor is a great place to stay for visitors of all kind who want a little taste of everything or a relaxing beach vacation.

There is always something to do at this hotel which features a pool and hot tub, an Oceanfront Veranda, an exercise room, three dining options, happy hour at the Zippy Lewis Lounge and complimentary afternoon tea every day.

Located on 21st Street, the Grand Hotel & Spa is a pretty grand option for someone who wants an oceanfront stay on the boardwalk. Whether you’re coming as a family, as a couple or on business, this hotel has what you need. With balcony views and direct boardwalk and beach access, the Grand includes amenities such as on-site dining, an indoor and an outdoor pool, a fitness room, a full-service spa, a coffee shop – Java Beach Cafe, and a business center.

After you take a boardwalk stroll, head to the spa for a nice calming massage, and then dine at one of their five dining options – The Grand Terrace Cafe, EPIC Bar & Grille , Buono Vita Pizzeria, Blue Palama Pool Bar and Scoops Ice Cream Shop! If you’re coming to Ocean City for a summer vacation, the Grand Hotel & Spa is a grand option!

The Commander Hotel & Suites first opened its doors on Memorial Day of 1930, and since then, this hotel has been family-run and operated and a long-time Ocean City favorite. With this oceanfront hotel located on 14th Street, guests have direct boardwalk and beach access along with easy walking accessibility to nearby shops and dining.

Amenities at the Commander include an indoor and outdoor pool, Grottos Pizza on the Ocean, Fractured Prune Donuts on site, and oceanfront suites overlooking the beach and boardwalk. And if you’re a golf fan, this hotel might be the one for you; they offer a number of golf packages through their concierge service. If you want a true Ocean City oceanfront experience, there’s no better place than the Commander.

With over 125 years logged in the Ocean City hospitality business, the Conner family’s newest generation provides a wonderful hotel stay at the Park Place hotel. Located between 2nd and 3rd Street on the boardwalk, this hotel has a prime downtown location that puts you in the center of all the action. It’s just a short walk from the Jolly Roger and Trimper’s rides, and right on the beach and the boardwalk to boot.

If you don’t want to head out to the beach or boardwalk, you can head over to their pool deck which includes two heated pools, or head down to Bull on the Beach, which serves great BBQ at the outdoor deck bar.

Located on 101st Street, this resort provides you the serenity of uptown Ocean City without all the chaos of downtown (we love a little chaos, but it may not be for everyone!). Not only does the Clarion give you outstanding views of the Atlantic Ocean, but it also provides an assortment of packages like their Craft Beer Tour Package, Family Fling Package, Romantic Getaway Package, and golf packages — helping you save a little cash while enjoying all the things you love.

This hotel features oceanview balconies, an indoor pool, an outdoor pool, a health spa, Horizons Oceanfront restaurant (which is a frequent winner in the Best of Ocean City‘s Best Buffet category, by the way), Breakers Pub, Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill, and the Ocean Club Nightclub with live entertainment.

Located on 33rd street, DoubleTree Oceanfront by Hilton puts you in the middle of everything and is within walking distance of the boardwalk, the amusement park, and the Jolly Rogers waterpark! Located right on the beach you can step out right onto the beautiful beach of Ocean City to enjoy the sun and surf.

More than just a breathtaking panoramic view, this hotels contains two outdoor pools, the Sandshark Pool Bar, the on-site restaurant Marlin Moon, a fitness center, and beach volley ball just outside your back door.

Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites gives customers a stay right on the boardwalk with an oceanfront view and quick beach access on 17th Street. After a morning dip in the ocean, head up to the boardwalk and up the stairs to two outdoor pools, and even grab a drink if you’d like.

If an indoor and outdoor pool (slide included) is not enough, Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites has an outdoor tennis court, a fitness center, two restaurants, two bars/lounges and a swim up bar! For a family friendly stay, the Holiday Inn on 17th Street is the Ocean City hotel for you.

Located on 12th Street on the Boardwalk, just far enough from the hustle and bustle of downtown OC, Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza Hotel allows for an amazing oceanfront stay. Guests can enjoy views of the Atlantic Ocean from their balcony and can walk just a few steps to the beach.

Along with amazing views and amenities, Howard Johnson has many packages for guest to choose fro including a June Weekday Special. a ‘Stay, Splash & Save’ package, a Best of the Boardwalk package, Meal Deal packages, and golf packages. No matter what you like, Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza can accommodate you.

Further uptown on 55th Street, Quality Inn Oceanfront is the place for an tropical oceanside escape. This location puts guests right on the oceanfront with easy access to all of Ocean City’s family-friendly attractions. Quality Inn Oceanfront has an atrium including exotic birds, palm trees, and a koi pod!

If that doesn’t seal the deal on your tropical retreat, the hotel also includes amenities such as a fitness room, a sauna, a tennis court, a kids’ play area, an outdoor and indoor pool, and your own private beach. If you are looking for a getaway in Ocean City, birds and bearded dragons included, this is the place for you.

If you are staying a bit longer in Ocean City, Marylander Hotel Condo has what you need. Located on 127th Street in an amazing location, this hotel puts you only 90 steps to the beach and a five minute walk to Northside Park!

This oceanfront hotel is open year round and has a heated indoor pool, a game room, and outstanding oceanfront views and access. Get a spacious 1 BR condo in Ocean City for the same price as a hotel room. Bring your family and friends and enjoy a more spacious stay.

Make sure to have a wonderful stay in Ocean City Maryland (and enjoy those oceanfront views)!! And remember please leave only your footprints!!