Photo Friday Contest Winner August 24th 2023

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our final Photo Friday Contest of the summer. We received pictures of fun on the Boardwalk, time spent eating ie cream, drinking lemonade, winning prizes, jumping the waves, fishing, having fun with family and friends, and the always beautiful sunrises and sunsets. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, memories made and memories kept forever in your hearts and in a digital format! We have, as always, put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week, so if one of them is yours, here’s another keepsake for you! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Chad Swartwout Jr. for this great picture of three young visitors to Ocean City, enjoying an evening on the Boardwalk. Even if it’s a little chilly, they were still lucky enough to spend an evening on the Boardwalk all together! Congratulations Chad!