Photo Friday Contest Winner August 24th 2023

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our final Photo Friday Contest of the summer. We received pictures of fun on the Boardwalk, time spent eating ie cream, drinking lemonade, winning prizes, jumping the waves, fishing, having fun with family and friends, and the always beautiful sunrises and sunsets. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, memories made and memories kept forever in your hearts and in a digital format! We have, as always, put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week, so if one of them is yours, here’s another keepsake for you! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Chad Swartwout Jr. for this great picture of three young visitors to Ocean City, enjoying an evening on the Boardwalk. Even if it’s a little chilly, they were still lucky enough to spend an evening on the Boardwalk all together! Congratulations Chad!
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.
OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.