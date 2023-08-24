74.9 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

Photo Friday Contest Winner August 24th 2023

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our final Photo Friday Contest of the summer. We received pictures of fun on the Boardwalk, time spent eating ie cream, drinking lemonade, winning prizes, jumping the waves, fishing, having fun with family and friends, and the always beautiful sunrises and sunsets.  We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, memories made and memories kept forever in your hearts and in a digital format! We have, as always, put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week, so if one of them is yours, here’s another keepsake for you!  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Chad Swartwout Jr. for this great picture of three young visitors to Ocean City, enjoying an evening on the Boardwalk. Even if it’s a little chilly, they were still lucky enough to spend an evening on the Boardwalk all together! Congratulations Chad!

 

Chad Swartwout Jr. – A chilly night on the boardwalk!

 

Misty Hanna – My granddaughters love OC….

 

Stacy Malinowski – Bought a boat last week and going out for our first sunset on the water!

 

Lauren Briggs Ebersberger – Waking up early to “catch” the sunrise

 

Jennifer Lea Swartwout
– The public fishing pier is one of our favorite pass times the view of ocean city, watching boats, jet skis and looking for crabs.

 

Evelyn Lamplugh – Morning fishing at the White Marlin Marina !

 

Steph Fonz – Moon Rising in dark OC sky

 

Renae Lyons – My grandson enjoying his ice cream after a long day on the beach!

 

BEACH BABY Ocean City MD – Beach Babies! Sibling bonds and family memories are made perfect in Ocean City Md!!

 

Alyse Nicole – A beautiful night at 131st

 

Jennifer Lynn – Introduced friends to the magic of Dumser’s!

 

Carolyn Heiserman – My grandsons love arcades and saved their tickets all week to purchase this toy. Oh the joy.
Allison Harding – My kids enjoying the beach off the boardwalk at night!

 

Liz Brown – Assateague island
Nancy O’Donnell Webb – My 3 daughters at 108th St
Kim Martin-Peletsky – My son and niece enjoying their last day at the beach.

 

 

Rick N Alisha Hoke – My daughter, niece and nephew having a blast in OC, MD between 3rd and 4th Street.

 

Shannon Roof – My daughter and her friends Strolling the boardwalk.

 

Keri Merlino Meyer – Beautiful 9pm sky over the bay on Rt90.

 

Kim Martin-Peletsky – My son and niece enjoying their last day at the beach.

 

Tara Benicewicz – Early morning on the boards…

 

Victoria Sadler – my nephew trying out Trimpers mirrors

 

Emily Pridgen – My son winning as many prizes as he can carry lol

 

Karen Beardsley – My granddaughter living her best life

 

Jessica Nusbaum – Me and my mom during our girls trip last week!

 

Keri Merlino Meyer – Last night on 49th street.

 

Ben Semiatin – Good day fishing

 

Jennifer Elliott – Who in there 40’s or 50’s don’t have memories with the blue raft!? My sister and I re-enacted swimming in the bay for our Pop.

 

Gabrielle Berri – It was pouring outside and we stopped to get some thrashers, chicken tenders and a giant lemonade on the boardwalk and someone was sleepy

 

Haley Tutwiler – Sunset at Northside park

 

Brittney May – Our kids favorite place OCMD

 

Cathy Rommel – Building castles in the sand. My granddaughters love the beach.

 

Jaclyn Unger – We love Ocean City. So many new things to see each visit, like this big guy!!

 

Kristy Wolf – Sisters. Taken July 9th 2023

 

Lisa Dillon – We always visit Rope Walk on Vacation!

 

Karen Lee – Loved visiting Ocean City in June

 

 

Kourtney Graziani – Love visiting every summer with my boys!

 

Renee Calhoun Kiesel – Beautiful Sunrise, perfect time to just stop and enjoy life

 

Chad Swartwout Jr. – Breakfast at Laytons enjoying the cars during cruisin weekend this past May!

 

 

Amanda Creasy – Family Vacation 2023

 

Lisa Folmer – Sweet pony moment

 

Deb Thoman – Brody really likes to come to Ocean City to enjoy the beach but he really wants to go to jolly Rogers next time. ￼He is from Pa. & is 9 years old.

 

Susan Borelli – FUN AT OCMD 2023

 

Kathy Hummer – Down at the inlet. Such a peaceful place

 

Katie Dawson – 1st time Parasailing for our son!
OC parasailing

 

Katie Dawson – 1st time Parasailing for our son!
OC parasailing

 

Chris Watson – Almost there buddy!!

 

Ellen Walsh – Sunday night fireworks at Northside park.

 

Tammy Ann – Enjoying the fireworks

 

Rob Honadel – Sunset at Seacrets. Perfect way to end the day.
Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Reduced Beach Bus Stop Service During Oceans Calling Festival — Friday, September 29, 2023, through Sunday, October 1, 2023

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,772FollowersFollow
644SubscribersSubscribe
Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,772FollowersFollow
644SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND