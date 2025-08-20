OC Orange Crush Trail is Always Free – and NOT an App!

Important Notice: The Orange Crush Trail Is Always Free on OceanCity.com

We’ve recently heard from a customer who thought they signed up for the OC Orange Crush Trail on OceanCity.com but were unexpectedly charged $50 by another website. We want to make it clear:

The Orange Crush Trail on OceanCity.com is always 100% FREE. You download the FREE trail by filling out the order form on our site: OceanCity.com, and you get coupons at participating locations for a $5 orange crush.

You will never be asked for a credit card or payment to join the trail.

If you see a charge, it did not come from OceanCity.com.



How This Can Happen

Sometimes when people search for “Orange Crush Trail” online, they may click on:

Paid ads from unrelated companies.

Look-alike websites.

Ticketed pub crawls or events in other locations using the “Orange Crush” name.

An APP from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. THE OC ORANGE CRUSH TRAIL IS NOT AN APP!

These sites may request payment — but they are not affiliated with us. OceanCity.com’s Orange Crush Trail is NOT AN APP. You just go to the website, OceanCity.com/trails and download the trails you want. You enter your email, your phone number and nothing else.

We did read a post on Reddit, where somebody downloaded a trail with a free trial from the APP store and was immediately charge $50. Again, we ARE NOT AN APP. You don’t get our trails from the APP Store.

How to Stay Safe

To make sure you’re on the official, free trail:

Always go directly to OceanCity.com/trails

Look for our OceanCity.com branding at the top of the page.

Remember, our trails are fun, rewarding — and always free. THEY ARE NOT AN APP AND THEREFORE YOU CANNOT GET THEM ON YOUR APP STORE.

Spread the Word

We love that the Orange Crush Trail has become one of Ocean City’s favorite ways to explore bars and restaurants. Please help us spread the word so others don’t get misled: if it asks for payment, it’s not us.

Enjoy the trail, grab your $5 Orange Crushes, and cheers to keeping Ocean City fun while saving some money!