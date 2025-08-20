What are you looking for?
80.6 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

OC Orange Crush Trail is Always Free – and NOT an App!

NewsOcean City Bars and NightclubsHappy Hour Adventures
By Ann

Important Notice: The Orange Crush Trail Is Always Free on OceanCity.com

OC Orange Crush Trail

We’ve recently heard from a customer who thought they signed up for the OC Orange Crush Trail on OceanCity.com but were unexpectedly charged $50 by another website. We want to make it clear:

  • The Orange Crush Trail on OceanCity.com is always 100% FREE.  You download the FREE trail by filling out the order form on our site:  OceanCity.com, and you get coupons at participating locations for a $5 orange crush.
  • You will never be asked for a credit card or payment to join the trail.
  • If you see a charge, it did not come from OceanCity.com.

OC Orange Crush Trail logo
How This Can Happen

Sometimes when people search for “Orange Crush Trail” online, they may click on:

  • Paid ads from unrelated companies.
  • Look-alike websites.
  • Ticketed pub crawls or events in other locations using the “Orange Crush” name.
  • An APP from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.  THE OC ORANGE CRUSH TRAIL IS NOT AN APP!

These sites may request payment — but they are not affiliated with us. OceanCity.com’s Orange Crush Trail is NOT AN APP.  You just go to the website, OceanCity.com/trails and download the trails you want.  You enter your email, your phone number and nothing else.

We did read a post on Reddit, where somebody downloaded a trail with a free trial from the APP store and was immediately charge $50.  Again, we ARE NOT AN APP.  You don’t get our trails from the APP Store.

How to Stay Safe

To make sure you’re on the official, free trail:

  • Always go directly to OceanCity.com/trails
  • Look for our OceanCity.com branding at the top of the page.

Remember, our trails are fun, rewarding — and always free.  THEY ARE NOT AN APP AND THEREFORE YOU CANNOT GET THEM ON YOUR APP STORE.

Spread the Word

We love that the Orange Crush Trail has become one of Ocean City’s favorite ways to explore bars and restaurants. Please help us spread the word so others don’t get misled: if it asks for payment, it’s not us.

Enjoy the trail, grab your $5 Orange Crushes, and cheers to keeping Ocean City fun while saving some money!

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
OC Rock and Ride Festival: A New Era in Ocean City

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,900SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,900SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND