PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY FROM PAST 2 WEEKS

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Weeks 10 and 11 of 2026

Let’s look at some pictures from March 7th to March 20th of 2026 in Ocean City.

The highlight of these past two weeks were the St. Patrick’s Day festivities underway in Ocean City. The unofficial kickoff to the spring/summer season.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Cloudy days for much of the past two weeks but always a scenic sun over the Atlantic Ocean.

Ocean City Boardwalk

The days are getting a little warmer but still cold quite cold on the boards most mornings.

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Bayside

Always the quiet side of Ocean City particularly in the off season.

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

St. Patrick’s Day 5K race

Sponsored by Shenanigan’s this 5K brings about one thousand runners to the boardwalk attired in many different festive outfits. Always fun!

St. Patrick’s Day parade

First started in 1980, this popular parade continues to attract large crowds along the parade route on Coastal Highway as well as the festive grounds at 45th Street. Now evident as Maryland’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade!!

Enjoy this week.

We are now into Spring, so time to venture outside!