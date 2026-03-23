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PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY FROM PAST 2 WEEKS

St. Patrick's DayThis Week in Ocean CityWeekly Roundup
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Weeks 10 and 11 of 2026

Shamus - Shenanigans mascot
Shamus – Shenanigans mascot

Let’s look at some pictures from March 7th to March 20th of 2026 in Ocean City.

The highlight of these past two weeks were the St. Patrick’s Day festivities underway in Ocean City. The unofficial kickoff to the spring/summer season. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Cloudy days for much of the past two weeks but always a scenic sun over the Atlantic Ocean.

Rising sun
beach sunrise
beach sunrise

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

The days are getting a little warmer but still cold quite cold on the boards most mornings.

Sunny but cold day on the OC boardwalk
Sunny but cold day on the OC boardwalk
Every sea shell tells a story
Every sea shell tells a story
Somerset Plaza arch
Somerset Plaza arch

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

 

Bayside

Always the quiet side of Ocean City particularly in the off  season.

bayside view
bayside view

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

 

St. Patrick’s Day 5K race

Sponsored by Shenanigan’s this 5K brings about one thousand runners to the boardwalk attired in many different festive outfits.  Always fun!

Shamus - Shenanigans mascot
Shamus – Shenanigans mascot
runner at St. Patrick's Day 5k race
runner at St. Patrick’s Day 5k race
Shenanigans before St. Patrick's Day activities
Shenanigans before St. Patrick’s Day activities

St. Patrick’s Day parade

First started in 1980, this popular parade continues to attract large crowds along the parade route on Coastal Highway as well as the festive grounds at 45th Street. Now evident as Maryland’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade!!

parade float
parade float
parade float 2
parade float 2
Beer pouring volunteeers
Beer pouring volunteeers

Enjoy this week.

We are now into Spring, so time to venture outside!

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
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