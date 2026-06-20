Pedicabs Roll Onto the Ocean City Boardwalk This Weekend in Ocean City, Maryland

A new way to experience the Ocean City Boardwalk is arriving this summer as Atlantic Pedicabs begins rolling out its new pedal-powered transportation service. Whether you’re heading to dinner, enjoying an evening out, or simply want to give your feet a break, the new pedicabs offer visitors a fun, convenient way to travel along one of Ocean City’s most iconic attractions.

Soft Launching into Summer

The company plans to begin with a soft launch this weekend, initially operating a handful of pedicabs daily while additional drivers complete training. Service will continue expanding through the summer, with Atlantic Pedicabs ultimately operating a fleet of up to 20 pedicabs on the Boardwalk. The company has already assembled 15 brand-new pedicabs, with 10 more expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

When Can You Ride?

Pedicabs will operate daily from 2 p.m. until midnight, beginning after Boardwalk bicycle hours conclude. Riders can travel along the approved Boardwalk service area from the Inlet to 27th Street, although the section between South 1st Street and Wicomico Street will remain off-limits due to heavy pedestrian traffic.

How Do I Ride?

During the initial launch, catching a ride is easy. Simply flag down an available pedicab, let the driver know your destination, and you’ll receive a fare quote along with a QR code for cashless payment. In approximately three weeks, Atlantic Pedicabs plans to introduce its own passenger app, allowing visitors to request rides, pay digitally, and even schedule trips in advance.

Pricing has been designed to remain simple and transparent, with a $12 minimum fare and rides costing $14 per mile.

Who Can Catch a Pedicab?

Each pedicab can generally accommodate up to three passengers, making them a great option for couples, friends, or families with young children. While standard pedicabs cannot accommodate wheelchairs, the company says it is actively working on ADA tow-capable options for future service.

Safety has been a major focus during the planning process. Every operator undergoes training in safe riding techniques, customer service, Boardwalk regulations, and pedestrian awareness. Drivers are also background checked, while each pedicab receives daily inspections and is GPS monitored throughout its shift to ensure safe operation and compliance with Town regulations.

Looking Ahead

Atlantic Pedicabs hopes the new service becomes more than just transportation. Company officials envision pedicabs helping visitors explore more restaurants, shops, hotels, and attractions without worrying about the long walk between destinations.

While many visitors still have fond memories of the Boardwalk tram, Atlantic Pedicabs says its goal isn’t to replace those memories but to create a new tradition. By combining convenient transportation with an open-air ride and personal service, the company hopes pedicabs become another memorable part of the Ocean City Boardwalk experience for years to come.