Experience Ocean City, Maryland from a New Perspective with “My Flight” Helicopter Tours

For those seeking an unforgettable adventure in Ocean City, Maryland, “My Flight” offers an exhilarating helicopter tour experience that promises to elevate your visit to new heights—literally. Located conveniently out of West Ocean City, “My Flight” provides an exceptional opportunity to view this iconic coastal town from an entirely new vantage point. With flight options ranging from downtown Ocean City to the uptown area and even reaching the Fenwick Line, with options to see Assateague Island as well, the tour delivers a comprehensive aerial perspective of one of Maryland’s most popular beach destinations.

Affordable Price for an Unforgettable Experience

Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, experiencing Ocean City from above offers a fresh and stunning view of its beautiful beaches, bustling boardwalks, and scenic coastline. With flight prices beginning as low as $40 per person, “My Flight” provides a range of affordable options for those looking to add a unique touch to their seaside adventure. The pricing structure makes it an accessible experience for families, couples, and friends alike, ensuring that this aerial escapade is within reach for a wide audience.

A Quick Trip to West Ocean City

The tour begins from West Ocean City, where the helicopter’s takeoff sets the stage for an extraordinary journey. Each flight is designed to showcase different aspects of Ocean City and Assateague Island’s landscape. Whether you choose a tour over downtown Ocean City to marvel at the historic boardwalk and vibrant cityscape, or opt for a flight extending to the serene Assateague Island, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views that are simply unattainable from the ground.

Say ‘Hi’ to Sam!

A key highlight of the “My Flight” experience is the exceptional pilot, Sam, whose expertise and friendliness ensure a memorable and comfortable flight. Sam’s knowledge of the area and engaging commentary make the journey not only thrilling but also educational. As he expertly navigates the skies, he provides insightful details about the landmarks and natural features below, enhancing the overall experience.

Family Friendly

The helicopter accommodates up to three passengers at a time, allowing for an intimate and personal flight experience. This smaller group size means that everyone can enjoy unobstructed views and a more personalized tour. The opportunity to share this unique adventure with loved ones adds to the enjoyment and makes for a truly special outing.

A Sweeping View From the Inlet to Fenwick Island

First go into this little trailer and get weighed- very painless, get a wuick safety briefing on how to approach the helicopter. Jump in get yourself situated and meet your pilot sam!

From the moment you lift off, you’ll be captivated by the sweeping vistas of Assateague Island’s coastline. The tour provides unparalleled photo opportunities, whether you’re capturing the endless stretch of sandy beaches or the lively energy of the boardwalk. The aerial perspective offers a fresh appreciation for the beauty and scale of the area, making it an ideal experience for photography enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

Treat Yourself to Excellence

“My Flight” is more than just a helicopter tour; it’s an opportunity to see Ocean City in a way that few ever do. With its affordable pricing, knowledgeable pilot, and awe-inspiring views, this flight experience stands out as a must-do activity for anyone looking to explore the area from a new angle. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply looking to add some excitement to your day, “My Flight” promises an out-of-the-box adventure that will leave you with lasting memories and a newfound appreciation for Ocean City’s stunning landscape.