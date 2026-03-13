Tickets Now on Sale for Art League of Ocean City’s Night at the Colosseum Gladiator Event

OCEAN CITY, MD — MARCH 12, 2026 — The Art League of Ocean City announces tickets are on sale for “Night at the Colosseum,” April 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Residence Inn by the Marriott, Ocean City. All are welcome to join in an evening of games, togas, and gladiators, but the night is to thank all the Gladiators of the Arts, supporters of the Art League who created their own events that benefitted the Art League, and to crown the Champion of the Arts for raising the most money. This is the last event for the competition season and an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate alongside all the Gladiators.

Some Gladiators had existing events like Jeremy Brink’s “Tatts & Tinis” & Courtney Blackford’s “Mac & Cheese Competition” who when accepting their roles as Gladiators announced their events would benefit the Art League of Ocean City. While others like the The Bees Knees Gladiator Team transformed one of their teammate’s home into an event space to hold an elegant “Summer Soiree” by the water with dinner, drinks, live music, and live auction. No matter the event or occasion Gladiators rallied their friends, family and network connections to raise money to support the Art League in its efforts to promote artistic expression in our region.

Night at the Colosseum, promises to mimic the feel of an ancient Roman celebration. Guests will enjoy Mediterranean mezze, a cash bar, and live entertainment as attendees partake in Olympic follies. The evening is built around interactive spectacles, classic Olympic sports with a low stakes, high laughs twist. Togas and tunics are encouraged, but guests are welcome to arrive in whatever attire they prefer. High heels are discouraged footwear, as the games require steady footing, but a sandal reminiscent of ancient Rome or a comfortable shoe or sneaker would be fine.

“In the arena of the arts, everyone wins. This night is our way of celebrating the incredible fundraising feats of our Gladiators and inviting the public to join the festivities. It’s going to be an evening of historic fun for a vital cause.,” Development Director of the Art League, Jessica Bauer notes. Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, shared, “We’re bringing the ancient world to the coast to show Ocean City how the arts truly come alive. Between the Olympic-style follies and the crowning of our Champion, the energy in the room will be legendary. Whether you come in a custom-tailored tunic or a classic bedsheet toga, you’re supporting a legacy of creativity at the Art League. She added that tickets are limited and urged attendees to buy now.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online at givebutter.com/ NightAtTheColosseum , by calling 410-524-9433, or in person at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. To keep with the sporting theme, guests will have the chance to bid on Orioles and Ravens memorabilia items while enjoying great music & Olympic follies in full swing.

Proceeds from Night at the Colosseum support the Art League’s outreach and community programs. Thaler emphasized, “All the Gladiator events help keep the Art League of Ocean City open seven days a week and free to all, enabling the organization to reach into the community with enriching programs. If you’re looking for an evening that pairs spectacle with generosity, Night at the Colosseum offers a chance to cheer on the gladiators and one another, celebrate the Champion of the Arts, and support a mission that keeps the arts accessible to Ocean City’s residents and visitors alike.”

List of Gladiators

Bee Knees Team

Sharyn O’Hare

Tinsel Hughes

Carole Spurrier

Marjorie Givarz

Donna Smith

Courtney Blackford

Mary Rupinski

Jeremy Brink

Zachery Thorton

Crystal Collins

Caroline O’Hare

Christine Torres

John Sisson

Robin Chiddo

Susan Deller

LSPAC Marauding Mystery Makers Team

Kathryn Redden

Robert Forester

Dean DeFino

Dane Russell

Christine Swift

Kathi Desouter

John Lenda​​

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.