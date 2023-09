Photos & Views of the Oceans Calling 2023 Set-Up

Oceans Calling 2023 dodged Ophelia and is now in full swing setting up for the 4 day music festival starting this Thursday. If you want to take a look at the set-up, you can go to our webcams page. The Trimper Cam looks at the inlet parking lot and will give you a good idea of what is going on.

Here are several shots of the set-up as of Tuesday, September 26. More to come!