Photo Friday: Summer is here!

Photo Friday: Summer is here!

Anne
3 hours ago
Share
Tweet
Share
Email

Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers!  Every other week in the spring and summertime, we accept photo submissions and compile a blog just like this one. Out of the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually to an Ocean City restaurant or entertainment like Jolly Roger Amusements. This week, Brett Knickel, who submitted the above photo of  his son playing in the sand on a beautiful clear day, won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations! 

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win.

 

Jackson the Labradoodle, on the beach for his first time. He loves roaming the beach, smelling the earthy smells, playing in the water, and prancing, right where his mommies were recently married, says owner Kayla Jackson.
A much needed vacation for Patricia Tucker and her kids. They saw this beautiful sunset on their way to grab ice cream after dinner. 
Son Oliver walking on the beach by our Condo, says mom Jen Millett
These guys are enjoy a rest outside the Commander Hotel.
Finding peace & love, plus an early morning sunrise!
Sunset bay side from the Boardwalk in front of Holiday Inn
Ocean City sunrise June 9 2019
Beautiful crashing waves
Rachel Hardy managed to capture a visitor to the little book library near the beach entrance of 143rd street
Bayside at the Ropewalk Ocean City, Md. on Memorial Day weekend 2019 by Carrie Hardy
Allison Berg  remembering when she and her husband tied the knot in Ocean City, MD, with reception at the Clarion.
Girls Night at Fish Tales this June with Carrie Hill, Shannon Crossed, Tory Humphrey, Michelle Mayette, and Debbie Spivey
Thatcher, a Berlin Local enjoying a beach day with his cousins Lily and Lola visiting from Baltimore on 39th street on June 1
Hangin’ out at Fish Tales
Waiting for his first wave, this is Finn Scott aged 7 on  48th street. 

 

A favorite spot to have your picture taken, at the Life Saving Station Museum’s giant anchor
Katelyn enjoying the wind in her hair on the OC Rocket.
Growing up next to the Atlantic…
Megan Armand from York PA explains her girls, age 11 and 7, are holding  horseshoe crab during their boat ride on the O.C. Explorer 
Jennifer Ayers Lewis from Front Royal Virginia took this picture of a seagull on a foggy day in Ocean City
This is Dallas enjoying the evening as the sun begins to go down, at Northside Park Ocean City Md

 

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Email

Leave a Comment