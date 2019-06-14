Photo Friday: Summer is here!

Happy Friday, Ocean City lovers! Every other week in the spring and summertime, we accept photo submissions and compile a blog just like this one. Out of the posted photos, we randomly choose a winner to receive a prize, usually to an Ocean City restaurant or entertainment like Jolly Roger Amusements. This week, Brett Knickel, who submitted the above photo of his son playing in the sand on a beautiful clear day, won two tickets to Jolly Roger. Congratulations!
You could win, too — justsubmit your vacation photos here! Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world. Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. Anne has three red headed children (who don’t have Scottish accents) and over the years she has been a stay at home mom, an Ocean City business owner, and has worked at her children’s school. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.