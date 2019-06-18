CAN I CUT DOWN THESE TREES?

If your dream is to build a custom home in Worcester County, there are a number of procedural steps necessary to accomplish this goal. There are zoning guidelines, property set-backs and/or easements, etc. to consider.

Ironically, one of the most challenging obstacles may be simply clearing the land for building. You want to be sure any obstructing trees can be removed in order to accommodate the building process.

In 1991, in Worcester County, a new law went into effect to require all counties to adopt a forest conservation program. This law was enacted under the Maryland Forest Conservation Act. The benefit of protecting our trees extend far beyond a specific parcel of land:

The roots of the trees help to prevent soil erosion Also filters harsh chemicals from the soil to provide cleaner water for drinking, crabbing and fishing. The leaves from living trees helps to filter pollutants from the air

Ms. Janelle Gerthoffer, Natural Resources Administrator for Worcester county explains: “Natural vegetation in Worcester County is protected by the Chesapeake Critical Areas code, the Atlantic Coastal Bays Critical Areas code, and the Forest Conservation code. Details for each of these codes can be viewed within the Natural Resources Article section at https://ecode360.com/14070057. While these codes protect much of the natural vegetation, they do include allowances for tree removals upon approval from this Department.”

That being said, a permit is required for any public or private subdivision plan, or site plan approval where grading is required on areas in excess of 40,000 square feet. Those permitted for such activates must comply with the Forest Conservation Law which requires:

“Any non-exempt activity that requires an application for major subdivision, site plan approval, or grading and sediment control permits on an area of land 40,000 square feet or greater must submit a Forest Stand Delineation and a Forest Conservation Plan. In the case of a non-exempt minor subdivision on an area of land 40,000 square feet or greater, a Simplified Forest Stand Delineation and Forest Conservation Plan shall be submitted.

There must be equal number of remaining trees to those that are removed during the building process. This effects trees can range from seedlings to landscape stock that is 6 feet high and 2 inches in caliper.

Although tree planting must first occur on-site (wherever the trees were removed), there are some plans for re-planting on another parcel of land in Worcester County. This may be accomplished by:

purchasing an inexpensive parcel of land to be dedicated exclusively to the county for forestry.

Locating someone with land that is in need of trees to be planted on their land.

Again, on-site planting is always top priority for mitigation.

There are a few activities that are exempt from the Forest Conservation Law:

State highway construction activities

Activities on areas located in the Chesapeake Bay Critical Areas

Aricultural activities

Commercial logging and timber harvesting operations

Clearing for public utility construction or rights-of-way

Routine maintenance and emergency repairs of public utility rights-of-way

Surface mining regulated under State law

Activities conducted on a single lot where less than 40,000 square feet of forest is disturbed

Preliminary plan of subdivision or grading and sediment control permit approved before 7/1/91 or minor subdivision application for which a perc application was submitted prior to 7/1/91

PUD with Step 1 approval prior to 12/31/91

Subdivision for agricultural purposes only

Subdivision for conservation purposes only

Boundary line adjustment providing no accompanying change in land use

Subdivision where the area of non-tidal wetland forest is greater than or equal to area of a/reforestation required

Construction and maintenance of water and sewage treatment facilities or landfills

Construction of linear utilities

County road construction

Cutting of trees for surveying purposes

Habitat programs approved by a government agency

Intrafamily transfers, including subdivision

These regulations protect our health and quality of living by protecting our natural resources here on the Eastern Shore, but can cause headaches for some home builders.

I would suggest asking for a feasibility study period for any land purchases. This would allow time to take your plans to the County and be certain, the land you intend to purchase, is suitable for your intended use.