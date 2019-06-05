Dunes Manor Hotel to Offer Two Tickets to O.C. Air Show-Themed Sunday Brunch Buffet

23 Shares Share Email

The Dunes Manor Hotel is giving away two tickets to its “Amazing American Buffet,” which will commemorate the Ocean City Air Show on Sunday, June 16. Along with the brunch buffet, the Dunes will feature a variety of O.C. Air Show-inspired Aviation Cocktails as well as comfortable seating for its dining guests to enjoy the planes’ performances.

“The planes that will be flying in the O.C. Air Show will travel north from the 14th Street boardwalk and end their flights on 28th Street, which is exactly where the Dunes Manor Hotel is located,” said Joanne Cunningham, Director of Sales and Marketing at Dunes Manor. “Our Barefoot Beach Bar and the huge deck outside our Victorian Room are the best spots in town to view and photograph the action, and we’re looking forward to a glorious Sunday afternoon of delicious food and aerial entertainment.”

The “Amazing American Buffet” will feature the following:

Assorted salads

Hot dogs and hamburgers

Fried chicken and BBQ ribs

Corn on the cob and tater tots

Peel-and-eat steamed shrimp

A dessert bar

Free parking for dining guests

To enter the ticket giveaway to the “Amazing American Buffet,” Facebook users should visit the Dunes Manor Hotel’s Facebook Event page and do the following:

Like and share the event on their timeline. Like the Dunes Manor Facebook page. Private message the Dunes Manor with their email address.

Entries to the contest will be open until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. The winning entry will be announced on the Dunes Manor Hotel’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning, June 12. For more information about the “Amazing American Buffet,” visit the Dunes Manor Hotel’s site.