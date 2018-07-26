Photo Friday: Rainy Day Fun

58 Shares +1 Share Email

The forecast for the week was dismal. Last Friday, I pulled up the weather app on my phone and saw the thunderstorm icon next to every. Single Day. I know Apple’s little weather icons are not the pinnacle of accurate meteorology, but the local news reports confirmed that this was going to be an absolutely terrible beach week.

The thing about weather forecasts is, they’re usually wrong. Saturday and Sunday passed with only a scattered shower here and there. There might have been a shower on Monday or Tuesday, too, but I mostly remember the sun shining through the clouds. Wednesday was the only bad day, with a major downfall in the morning and gray skies all day, and then Thursday saw blue skies and sunshine, too.

The point is, “Rainy Day Fun” may not have been the best theme for this week’s Photo Friday, since there was only one full day where someone could have taken advantage of the weather. We did get a handful of submissions, however, and our winner this week is Rich, who submitted the cool double rainbow photo. (Remember, you have to include your email address in your submission in order to win!)

Next time I will try not to pick a theme that is dependent on something as erratic as the weather. In the meantime, feel free to submit your vacation photos above and they may be featured in a Photo Friday, and you might even win a fun prize just for submitting! Thanks to all who did brave the elements this week, and as always, keep checking back for more reader-submitted photos.

And after a day of rain comes…