Photo Friday: Rainy Day Fun

Kristin
1 day ago
The forecast for the week was dismal. Last Friday, I pulled up the weather app on my phone and saw the thunderstorm icon next to every. Single Day. I know Apple’s little weather icons are not the pinnacle of accurate meteorology, but the local news reports confirmed that this was going to be an absolutely terrible beach week. 

The thing about weather forecasts is, they’re usually wrong. Saturday and Sunday passed with only a scattered shower here and there. There might have been a shower on Monday or Tuesday, too, but I mostly remember the sun shining through the clouds. Wednesday was the only bad day, with a major downfall in the morning and gray skies all day, and then Thursday saw blue skies and sunshine, too. 

>> Submit your own Ocean City photos here 

The point is, “Rainy Day Fun” may not have been the best theme for this week’s Photo Friday, since there was only one full day where someone could have taken advantage of the weather. We did get a handful of submissions, however, and our winner this week is Rich, who submitted the cool double rainbow photo. (Remember, you have to include your email address in your submission in order to win!)

Next time I will try not to pick a theme that is dependent on something as erratic as the weather. In the meantime, feel free to submit your vacation photos above and they may be featured in a Photo Friday, and you might even win a fun prize just for submitting! Thanks to all who did brave the elements this week, and as always, keep checking back for more reader-submitted photos. 

Rainy Day fun! Enjoying a walk by the OC sign.
Saturday july 21 2018 assateague Island we drove from upstate new york to spend sat and sunday on the beach! We could not swim but had our feet in the sand and the ocean!
‘Rainy Day Fun’. My daughter and I enjoy fishing for flounder on a rainy day as a great ‘thing to do’ when the sun is not shining. We enjoy fishing on the bay at Harbor Island.
Photo by Tina on Facebook.
Photo by Scott on Facebook.

And after a day of rain comes…

Taken on the beach June 13th around 6 p.m. it only rained for about 10 minutes I was getting ready to go eat some crab cakes came out of my room and saw that double rainbow and thought to myself there’s something you don’t see everyday.
I took this photo at sunset from Heron Harbor on 120th bayside on July 18, 2018 during our family vacation to Ocean City, Maryland. I never planned on including the seagull but it flew into view and turned perfectly as I snapped the photo. I hope you all enjoy this photo as much as I have.
