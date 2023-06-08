Photo Friday Contest Winner June 8th 2023

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our first Photo Friday Contest of 2023. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Nicole Massey for this fabulous picture of someone braving the temperature of the ocean because, hey, he’s in Ocean City and this is what we do! Congratulations Nicole! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday June 9th, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture!

Thank you for all your submissions. Please make sure you only submit your own photos, and not those of a professional photographer. Thank you!