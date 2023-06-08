62.8 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

Photo Friday Contest Winner June 8th 2023

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our first Photo Friday Contest of 2023. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week.  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Nicole Massey for this fabulous picture of someone braving the temperature of the ocean because, hey, he’s in Ocean City and this is what we do!  Congratulations Nicole! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday June 9th, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture! 

Nicole Massey – 60 degrees no problem
Bruce Wheeler
MichelleDavid Connery
Elizabeth Person
Missy Legg
Justin Burnham
❤️
Ashley Cole
Missy Steward
Brian DeTemple – Taken from the Barefoot Mailman Motel.
Bryan Roberts
Sara Wilson-Ybarra
Terrence Deemer
Brad Stevenson
Niki Brooks-Hobb
Katt Hix
Cathy Rice
Malissa Martin
Judith Bowles
Katt Hix
Rosie Baer Garnand
Jillian Stormer
Helen DeStefano
Craig Urban
Mary Ellen
Joyce Smith-Malis
Staci Gurney
Paul Gallo – My dear wife always enjoyed her stay in Ocean City.
Ron Hallock
Cathy Rice – Our special moment on the beach in OC
Amanda Persinger – My boardwalk husband…
Lindsay Fain – The bay from Ropewalk at sunset
Alandra Santos – We love cruisin’ tikis!
Katie Gearhart – Was there last weekend and was walking the beach an I got this pic of a suffer watching the waves..
Karla Besecker Goldbach – Beautiful Northside Park in Ocean, City, Maryland!
Sherry Dickerson -Cruisn Ocean City on the boards!
Leslie R. Pollard -Princess Royale ocean view
Jacquelin Miller Cullison – Beautiful sunset @ Fishtails in O.C.
Gloria Maynard – Sunset Park on Bayside yesterday
Christine Nicole – Enjoying a sunset with my mom last July.
Greg Bailey – Lulu enjoying the beach life. 

Thank you for all your submissions. Please make sure you only submit your own photos, and not those of a professional photographer. Thank you!

Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Ocean City Air Show Announces Line-Up for this Weekend
Next article
Living Local: A Floral Masterpiece

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,909FollowersFollow
8,781FollowersFollow
572SubscribersSubscribe
Trimpers Rides, Ocean City

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,781FollowersFollow
572SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND