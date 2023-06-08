Ocean City Air Show Announces Line-Up for this Weekend

The line-up for the Ocean City Air Show was announced recently. If you have purchased tickets to the Air Show, you should try to get there early because the traffic is predicted to be dense. The Boardwalk is predicted to be very busy as well so plan accordingly.

The beach is a great place to watch the event so you may want to make a day of it by packing a picnic and heading to the beach to watch all the planes.

Find the schedule below to help you identify those planes in the sky:

FRIDAY:

You will see many of the airplanes practicing throughout the day on Friday.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:

The Opening Ceremonies will begin at 11:30 AM. Tickets are still available here.

Invocation

National Anthem

The Drop Zone Beach will open to the public at 9 am on Saturday & Sunday. The Flight Line Club beat area will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

PARKING:

If you have purchased VIP tickets to the Flight Line Club, the Skybox or the Penthouse, you will have received one parking pass per purchaser. These passes may be printed or a digital copy can be shown to the attendants on your telephone. There will be police or other attendants to help guide you to the limited parking for VIP purchasers ONLY.

If you have Drop Zone or Sand Box tickets, you can park in normal public parking, but it will be tough to find a spot on the island. You may want to try the West Ocean City Park and Ride to avoid getting caught in the traffic yourself. Buses will run every 20 minutes from 9 am to 5 pm to the center of activity between 13th and 15th streets downtown. You can also leave your car at the hotel and walk or ride the bus to the area where you want to watch the activities.

OC AIR SHOW LINE-UP

The teams will perform in the following order on Saturday and Sunday’s schedule may be modified based on when the teams have to depart the area.