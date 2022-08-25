85.3 F
Ocean City
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 25th 2022

By Anne Neely

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our penultimate Photo Friday Contest. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week.  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Danielle Blair for this fabulous picture of kids and ponies all enjoying the Assateague beach together. Congratulations Danielle! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for ur last Photo Friday Contest of the summer starting tomorrow, Friday 26th August.

Danielle Blair – We 💗 chilling on the beach with the Assateaque ponies
Deb Thoman – Chloe was walking along the beach and found this Awesome Sea Shell. She loves to collect them￼. She wants to come down to the beach again.
Kari Brockmeyer – Added 1 more to the cousin crew this year. Nora’s 1st Oc beach trip at 4 weeks old!
Shannon Jackson – The best time is cousin time on the beach
Cheryl Calenda – The first time my boys saw the ocean!
Steph Fonz – Moon rising over the ocean this week in a completely dark OC night sky
Teresa King – Monroe Shelton searching for shells in front of the Hilton! Surfer dude
Teresa King – Miss Ocean City 2037❤️ Surrae Shelton in front of the Hilton!
Denise Ayers-Gross – I’m not a morning person. But my first morning here, this past Sunday, I woke up to this beautiful sunrise from my view at the Carousel.
Karen Beardsley – Little man walking in Ocean City for the first time
Victoria O’Neal – Wishing I was spending this Friday in OC with my toes in the sand.
Becky Janellen – Our family is huge and its hard to see everyone at the same time any other time than at the beach. So every year we know for a week straight we have the best time with everyone. Here we have three young cousins checking out their uncle and aunts new house
Meghan Sochowski – Mini golf at Nick’s with two dino loving kiddos!!! Best night, putt putt and they were able to ride a dinosaur!!!
Tonya Farmer – Jolly rogers a couple weeks ago. Kids had a blast! Rode the rides played games…and of course want to go again lol
Kathy Sweitzer – First time parasailing…married 48 hrs, and still have eyes for each other, or, we are just wondering what the heck we’re doing. Lol. Having fun in OCMD!
Marisa Novak Anderson – At the Hilton Oceanfront pool
Ashley Schoch
Donna Wilson
Monica Michele – Surfing 🏄‍♀️ lessons week so much fun
Kara Ransier – Ryan (15 months) Beaches love me
Kristie Becker – Taking a sunset cruise on the Judith M under the Rt 50 drawbridge! My 7 year old loved the front the boat!
Christina Ibex – Boardwalk fun! Maverick, Ledger, Dove, & Charlie had a great vacation
Kallee Rae – Spent our babymoon visiting OCMD for the first time! What an amazing final vacation as a family of 2
Crystal Baker – We love staying in ocean city!!! My kids love the beach!!!
Stacey Kerstetter – Checking out the boats on the bayside
Patti Martin Shober – Granddaughter relaxing watching the waves and catching the ocean breeze!
Dan Flynn – My little twins enjoying a perfect beach day
Lisa Dillon – Family trip with Grandparents and cousins!
Teresa King – Brandon and Monroe Shelton on the beach in front of the Hilton! “I believe I can fly!”
April Prestianni – Just a boy enjoying one of his monthly trips to his favorite place. 8/13/22
Kyle Sowinski – Look how cool their new OC shirts look in the tunnel at Ripley’s. Our daughter loves the interactive things at the Ripleys believe it or not on the boardwalk!
Peg Pizzi – Going to fly a kite after dinner at the Brass Balls!
Sasha Renee – I uploaded the wrong picture before. So…pure bliss on the beach with the seagulls.
Lauren Morrow – View from our balcony last month!
Megan Carney – Brother and sister getting to enjoy the inlet together
Cindi Reitz
Katelyn Powell – BFF looking at the sunset in Montego Bay
Kimberly Lynn – My 97 year old grandmother playing Skee-Ball at Playland on the Boardwalk
Charley Mathews – My baby having a blast playing in the sand at Ocean City!! OC is his favorite place
Kim Johns – 1 yr old twins first time at the beach last week!
Niki Slokevich
Liz Sansom – My favorite OC pic i took. Hanging on my wall! Beach st 112th.
Keri Talmadge
Michelle Seay – Summer 2022
Addison N Joann Strouse – Sunrise at 49th st
Shannon Gladden – Our second home
Lauren Glushenko – She was so excited to show us this shark.
Laura Armitage Smith – Boardwalk Shenanigans
Sharon Bonnar Howard – Enjoying the ocean.
Michael Smith – Lifeguards in training at their Happy Place. Taking a break after metal detecting.
Stephanie Velazquez -Celebrating my 40th birthday at M.R. Ducks and watching the sunset over the bay.
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

