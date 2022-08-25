Photo Friday Contest Winner August 25th 2022

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our penultimate Photo Friday Contest. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Danielle Blair for this fabulous picture of kids and ponies all enjoying the Assateague beach together. Congratulations Danielle! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for ur last Photo Friday Contest of the summer starting tomorrow, Friday 26th August.