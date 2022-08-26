72.7 F
Ocean City
360º Photos on a gorgeous August afternoon in Ocean City, MD

By Ann

We took a quick trip around Ocean City this week and took these 360º photos so you could experience Ocean City as if you were here.

Here is the beach around 4th street.  The water is clear, it’s over 80º, and everybody is enjoying the day.

Next, we stopped at Shenanigan’s for a quick lunch.  Sitting outside on the boardwalk and enjoying the beach and great food is the perfect way to spend your lunch break!

 

We headed up the beach to Home 2 Suites where we discovered the amazing water views behind the hotel.  It’s a view not many get to enjoy and most don’t even know that this kind of serenity exists in Ocean City during the summer months!

Finally, we headed to West Ocean City where we found the OC Bay Hopper tied up next to Pier 23 waiting for the Shore Craft Beer Cruise.

With all the ticket-holders on board, Cap’n Dave heads out of the West Ocean City harbor to cruise behind Assateague and then up behind Ocean City – All guests receive 2 beers with their ticket.


 

 

Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort
Trimpers Rides, Ocean City

