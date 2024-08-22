53.6 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Photo Friday Contest Winner August 22nd 2024

FamilyNewsI Love OC
By Anne

We had so many photos submitted this week for our final Photo Friday Contest of the summer – Thank you for every one of them, we loved them all! There were some great photos of your children on the beach having the time of their lives and creating life long memories. We saw beautiful sunsets and sunrises, Boardwalk fun, sunny days and chilly days, wild life on the beach and wild times on the Boardwalk rides, from babies to grandparents making the most of their time here in Ocean City, kids fishing on the beach, and fireworks at the end of the day.  We love that you have shared your special moments with us for this contest this summer. Most of all we have loved the smiles in the photos because that’s what Ocean City Md should be about – family and friends spending time together in their happy place. Keep visiting Ocean City and keep making memories and capturing them in photos! Take a look at this wonderful selection of photos from this weeks contest. See if your photo is included, and be inspired to join others having fun in Ocean City Md.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE Mega Passes to Trimper Rides of Ocean City is Deb Thoman for this fabulous photo of someone who is extremely happy to be in Ocean City Md! Aren’t we all! Congratulations Deb.

Boy jumping on the Ocean City Md beach
Deb Thoman – Brody is 10 years old from Spring Grove PA enjoys going to the beach every year. He’s so happy he is at the beach. ￼

 

Kids on the beach in Ocean City Md
Stephanie Velazquez – Some fun in the sun! He loves the beach!
Kids on the Ocean City Md beach
Nicole M Caris – My kids a few weeks ago play at what they call the bone yard on the beach.
Boy with hermit crab on Ocean City Md beach
Doreen Baranowski – look what i found
Looking for shells in Ocean City Md
Casey Marie Shiffner – Shelling with pals in OC
Families on the Ocean City Boardwalk
Robin Ferralli – When your babies bring their babies to their favorite childhood vacation spot it makes your heart smile!
Dolphin at sunrise in Ocean City Md
Sarah Sypolt – East Coast sunrise this morning. The dolphins even popped in for a shot.
Boy with crab on the beach Ocean City Md
Danielle Blair – Trevor made a little friend on the beach
playing on the beach in Ocean City Md
Bridget Calvert – Limb Difference Besties, one from CT, one from MD, this was our summer beach vacay together.
seagulls on the beach ocean city md
Jennifer Posedenti Balzano – Dinnertime
Girl on beach for sunrise in ocean city md
Krystal Miller – First time ever my daughter woke up early enough to experience an OC sunrise
sunset on the ocean city boardwalk
Barbara Applegarth – Standing on the pier watching nature’s beautiful art.
Family on the chilly beach in Ocean City Md
Kristy Reindollar Smith – Even on chilly day, Ocean city is beautiful! Brings family together!
girls on beach in ocean city md
Jaclyn Hart – Family vacation. Cousins with the last name Hart
kids on beach in ocean city md
Barbara Thompson – Fun cousin crew vacation
Ocean City Md Seagull toy
Carole Lencoski – Just me and my Seagull.
Sunset with girls on boat in Ocean City Md
Shannon Haigh – My 2 girls on a boat ride. And the sun setting in the background. Doesn’t get much better than that
early morning fishing in ocean city md
Katie Wachter – 1st time surf fishing! I think he’s “hooked”.
Photo op in ocean city md
Stephanie Trowbridge – My adopted grandchildren’s yearly OC picture
dog in ocean city md
Angela Kemerer – This is my Australian Shepherd Tucker James on the pier at Sun Outdoors Ocean City enjoying one of the many beautiful sunrises we saw during our stay!
under the pier, ocean city md
Peggy Winters Harry –
Under the pier
Kids relaxing in ocean city md
Brittany Nilo – Just two besties living their best life at Jolly Roger Splash Mountain
Strength training in ocean city md
Shawn Christine – Fun times on the rides at Trimpers ended with this game, he made it to 1.33.
Stormy beach ocean city md
Michael Krol – Taken today in the huge waves from the storm
Sunrise in Ocean City Md
Brittany Ann – Beautiful Sunrise
Lunch in Ocean City Md
Michael Smith – Dead Freddies for lunch!
Rainbow in Ocean City Md
Brittany Ann – Rainbow over the ocean
Girl in Ocean in Ocean City Md
Ashley Beatty – Family vacation before school starts, sweet girl enjoying her beach time
Fireworks in Ocean City Md
Brittany Ann – We got to watch the Sunday fireworks over the bay from the 12th floor. It was awesome!
Ocean City Boardwalk
Debbie Nielsen Congdon – Having fun on the boardwalk with Peppa!
Child on the beach in Ocean City Md
Kathie Baldwin – So much fun
Girl looking at view from Harrison Hall Ocean City Md
Heather Nicole Higgins – A view from Harrison Hall
Two girls enjoying a Sunset cruise in Ocean City Md
Brooke Santo Colombo – BFFs on sunset cruise
Eating Thrashers on the Boardwalk Ocean City Md
Gina Twardoski Reitter – Taken on Ocean City’s Boardwalk just after getting Thrasher’s!
Mini golf in ocean city md
Sarah Bryan – Jolly Roger golf!
Coffee on the beach ocean city md
Mary Walker – Me, Myself and Gully. 5:30pm magic
Photo op on the Ocean City Boardwalk
Rose Tiani – First trip to Ocean City
Sunrise on the Ocean City Boardwalk
Rhonda L Alderson – 7/30/24 Sunrise between 14th & 15th Street. Used my lensball & holder to capture something new to me.
Baby on balcony in Ocean City Md
Bret Gregor Sr. – Baby Bret Gregor the 3rd loved staying at the Atlantic and watching all the people and sites and sounds from the balcony
Young boogie boarder in Ocean City Md
Beth Metrenas Watts – She’s in the water from the moment her feet hit the sand until we leave!
Kids on the beach in Ocean City Md
Doreen Baranowski – brothers
Boy with fish in Ocean City Md
Nathan Stauder – First fish of the wmo!
burried in the sand Ocean City Md
Cassandra Gonzalez – Son: I wish someone would bury me in the sand…
Mom: No problem!
Evening on the Ocean City Md beach
Shawna Jordan – Late arrival n couldn’t wait til daybreak for them salty vibes
Baby on the Ocean City Md beach
Anna Patterson – My daughters first beach trip and watching the sunrise on the beach for the first time!
Sunrise and birds in Ocean City Md
Elizabeth Ann Hayes -Taken OC 8-6-24 Yes i took this truthfully
White Marlin Open Ocean City Md
Jennifer Owens – Enjoying the white marlin weigh-ins this past week
Boys in the Ocean City Md beach
Kelly Hinkhaus – My boys, the little wants to be just like his big brother. Enjoying a beautiful beach day
Sunset in Ocean City Md
Niki Slokevich – Sunset at Saltwater 75
Spiderman on the Ocean City Boardwalk
Sherry Spence – Hanging out with Spiderman on the boardwalk.
Girls on the beach in Ocean City Md
Brieana Marcin -My daughters enjoying OC best sunsets.
Kids on the Boardwalk Ocean City Md
Barbara Vitabile – Our yearly pics of the grandkids.. try and get to our fav places! These pics started when the tallest was just 2 and now she doesn’t fit
Enjoying the Ocean City Md beach
Doreen Baranowski – just my poppop and me enjoying the view
Boardwalk amusements in Ocean City Md
Heather Morgan – The birthday twins and their boardwalk winnings
Girls on the Ocean City Md beach
Kristy Reindollar Smith – Loving my Ocean city!
sunset in Ocean City Md
Amanda Stone – Living her best life
Haunted House Ocean City Md
Ashley Decatur – Someone isn’t so sure about the Haunted House
girl in pool in Ocean City Md
William Kirk – Angelina blowing mermaid bubble kisses. OCMD
Fireworks in Ocean City Md
Meryl Mcneill – Our front door view the fireworks were beautiful in the park
Girl on Ocean City Md Boardwalk
Alexandria Faye – Fabulous boardwalk evening!
Two girls on the rides in Ocean City Md
Dana Gribble – First time at Jolly Roger’s
Ocean City Md beach
Tonda Reighard – Vaca mode!
Girl on the beach in Ocean City Md
Dana Shilow – Waiting for the waves
Waiting on a wave in Ocean City Md
Doreen Baranowski – waiting on a wave
Mermaids on the Ocean City beach
Jaclyn Hart – Mermaids
On the beach Ocean City Md
Becky Lambert Smigal – Brother/Sister love

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Ocean City Boardwalk Tram – Services Suspended
Next article
Great Webcams to watch the OC Air Show without Being in Ocean City

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,598FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
939SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,598FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
939SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND