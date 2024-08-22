Photo Friday Contest Winner August 22nd 2024

We had so many photos submitted this week for our final Photo Friday Contest of the summer – Thank you for every one of them, we loved them all! There were some great photos of your children on the beach having the time of their lives and creating life long memories. We saw beautiful sunsets and sunrises, Boardwalk fun, sunny days and chilly days, wild life on the beach and wild times on the Boardwalk rides, from babies to grandparents making the most of their time here in Ocean City, kids fishing on the beach, and fireworks at the end of the day. We love that you have shared your special moments with us for this contest this summer. Most of all we have loved the smiles in the photos because that’s what Ocean City Md should be about – family and friends spending time together in their happy place. Keep visiting Ocean City and keep making memories and capturing them in photos! Take a look at this wonderful selection of photos from this weeks contest. See if your photo is included, and be inspired to join others having fun in Ocean City Md.
This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE Mega Passes to Trimper Rides of Ocean City is Deb Thoman for this fabulous photo of someone who is extremely happy to be in Ocean City Md! Aren’t we all! Congratulations Deb.
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart.
Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.