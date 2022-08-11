Photo Friday Contest Winner August 11th 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. There’s walks on the boards and fun at the fair, relaxing on the beach and life without care. There’s waves that are crashing and boats that are smashing, there’s Santa relaxing, who knew he vacationed here? There’s generations fishing, enjoying the quiet, there’s jumping off life guard stands, if you’ve not done that, try it! There’s pizza faces, and French fries galore, and seagulls, as always, looking for more. There’s a beautiful rainbow with an early evening sky, and a happy birthday message from up on high. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Lindsay Muir Johnson for this great picture of someone jumping for joy to be in Ocean City. Congratulations Lindsay! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.