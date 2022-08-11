74.1 F
Ocean City
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 11th 2022

By Anne Neely

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. There’s walks on the boards and fun at the fair, relaxing on the beach and life without care. There’s waves that are crashing and boats that are smashing, there’s Santa relaxing, who knew he vacationed here? There’s generations fishing, enjoying the quiet, there’s jumping off life guard stands, if you’ve not done that, try it! There’s pizza faces, and French fries galore, and seagulls, as always, looking for more. There’s a beautiful rainbow with an early evening sky, and a happy birthday message from up on high. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Lindsay Muir Johnson for this great picture of someone jumping for joy to be in Ocean City. Congratulations Lindsay! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.

Lindsay Muir Johnson – Jumping into the weekend!
Suzanne Wright – Beautiful day to enjoy the carousel at Trimper Rides
Christy Keogh – A beautiful night on the boards!
Tony Aguilar – In OCMD the early bird doesn’t get the worm, it’s gets the Thrasher’s French fries!
Monday August 8 Ocean City boardwalk before sunrise
Rachel Rollins – Early morning ocean enjoyment!
Tiffany Conklin – Just a girl and her birds! Her favorite part of vacation!
Steph Maluchnik – This was taken one morning with my kids during a trip that we set forth to have fun and focus on all the good that we are given and blessed with each day. This beautiful sunrise did not disappoint, we were in love!
Deb Maggio – Drone photo of our stop in front of 115th street to tube.
Jessica Higginbotham – Best part about being on vacation is when you see 🎅🏻 on vacation too
Michelle Baker Trombetta – A dad fishing with his girls off the shore at 18th street
Victoria O’Neal – We just got home from our OC vacation. Our son LOVED the ocean.
Lisa Smith – Pure joy in OC!
Jennifer Lynn Osborne
Jennifer Matasic – My son and Dad fishing at Harbor Island
Lisa Dillon – Because who doesn’t love pizza!?!
Janell Marie – Played in a basketball tournament at the convention center.
Karri Renee – Salty little sweetheart with sandy toes and a sunkissed nose 🌊 We Love Stinky Beach!
Alicia Bubash – Candy store run!
Jodi Ann – These guys love Thrashers French Fries! He wouldn’t stop eating for the picture!
Kyle Sowinski – Enjoying the view on the beach at Talbot Street…
Brooke Santo Colombo – Perfect way to end the day
Nicole Senz Davis – Crabbing- we caught (and released) a couple baby crabs!
Emily Ann Smith – My first time surf fishing ever and we hooked some sweet fish including a baby sand shark. My proudest moment was the double catch (2nd fish not pictured here it was already released)
Alicia Hennigan Guy – Mermaid Museum in Berlin, a very cool place to visit while in Ocean City.
William Kirk – “Happy Birthday Simona 💗 Hubby Dubby & Angelina” flying above Holiday Inn Suites OC MD behind an Ocean Aerial Ads plane 5 August 2022 10am.
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

