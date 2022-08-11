74.1 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
BEST OF OCEAN CITYBoardwalk InfoNewsOcean City Bars and NightclubsOcean City BoardwalkThings to Do in Ocean CityThings to do on a Rainy DaywatersportsOcean City RestaurantsOcean City CrabsPhotoblogs

Here is the Best of Ocean City!

By Anne Neely

Every year, thousands of people visit Ocean City, and every year, we are asked, “Where’s the best place to …” Well, after reading this article, you will know. The winners have been announced, and the prize plaques handed out! Here is a list of the Best of Ocean City, for everything from pizza, crabs, and chicken wings, to drinks, watersports, sunsets and more. This is the ONLY competition in Ocean City that has absolutely nothing to do with advertising or other schemes. If you see a business on this list, it means that voters on Facebook and on OceanCity.com thought those businesses were the best! There are two winners in most categories, the one with the most votes in our polls, and one voted on by a local editorial team who thought they were worthy of the title.  Read on to make the most of your visit to Ocean City, and to find the Best!

Spain – Best New Restaurant, Best Place to View a Sunset
Hammerheads – Best Boardwalk Bar
Harpoon Hanna’s Restaurant & Bar – Best Seafood
Harborside Bar & Grill – Best Drinks
The Shrimp Boat – Best Crabs
Walk on Water – Best SUP or kayak rental
The Angler Restaurant and Bar – Best Happy Hour Specials, Best Boat Tour, and Best Fishing Charter
M.R. Ducks – Best Live Music
Under the Bridge Watersports – Best Boat Rental
Thrasher’s – Best French Fries
Souvenir City – Best Boardwalk Shop
Sello’s Italian Oven – Best Italian
Harrison’s Harbor WatchBest Boardwalk Sit Down Restaurants and Best Raw Bar
Dumser’s Ice Cream – Best Ice Cream
Dolle’s Candy – Best Boardwalk Candy
MR Ducks Apparel – Best Boardwalk Shop
Fisher’s Popcorn – Best Boardwalk Caramel Corn
Golden Plate – Best Boardwalk Stand/Small Restaurant
The Purple Moose – Best Live Music and Best Boardwalk Bar
Shenanigan’s – Best Boardwalk Fries
Malibu’s Surf Shop – Best Surf Shop
Quickies Mini Donuts & Coffee – Best Boardwalk Stand/Small Restaurant
Papi’s Tacos Ocean City – Best Mexican
Franco’s Pizza – Best Boardwalk Pizza
Coral ReefBest Boardwalk Sit Down Restaurants
Malia’s – Best Breakfast
Anthony’s Liquor – Best Subs
OC Wasasbi – Best Asian
Marlin MoonBest Raw Bar
Coconut’s Bar & Grill – Best Happy Hour Specials
Belly Busters – Best Carryout
Bull on the Beach – Best BBQ
Crab Cake Factory – Best Crabcakes
Billy’s Sub Shop – Best Subs
Crab Bag – Best Crabs
Fast Eddie’s – Best New Restaurant
Escapomania 118th St – Best Rainy Day Activity
OC Bay Hopper – Best Boat Tour
The Original Greene Turtle – Best Sports Bar and Best Wings
The Hobbit – Best Seafood
Bayside Skillet – Best Breakfast
Old Pro Indoor Golf – Best Rainy Day Activity
Longboard Cafe – Best Drinks
Rosenfelds – Best Carryout
Fager’s Island – Best Waterfront Dining, Best Craft Beer Selection and Best Place to View a Sunset
Chauncy’s surf-o-rama on 54th – Best Surf Shop
Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill – Best Bar Overall
Candy Kitchen – Best Boardwalk Candy
Action Watersports Best Jet Ski
Odyssea Watersports – Best Boat Rental and Best Jet Ski
Seacrets – Best Bar Overall
Lombardi’s Trattoria – Best Pizza
Dumser’s Dairyland – Best Ice Cream
48th Street Watersports – Best SUP or Kayak Rental
The Tap House – Best Craft Beer Selection
Ripieno’s Italian Bistro – Best Pizza
Mother’s Cantina – Best Mexican
Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon – Best Sports Bar
Blu Crab House and Raw Bar – Best Waterfront Dining
Island Parasail – Best Parasailing
Pickles Pub Best Wings
Burley Oak in Berlin -Best Local Brewery
Pizza Tugo’s West Ocean City – Best Craft Beer Selection
Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack – Best Crabcakes
OC Parasail – Best Parasailing

See the full list of all winners here. Don’t agree with the results, or don’t see your favorite on the list? Then it’s time for you to vote! Vote here for next year’s winner.

Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articlePhoto Friday Contest Winner August 11th 2022
Next articlePassing the Filet Knife

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,941FollowersFollow
463SubscribersSubscribe
Grand Hotel, Ocean City, MD

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,941FollowersFollow
463SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND