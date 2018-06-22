-
Photo Friday: Air Show Photos and Other Fun Things
It’s Friday, and you know what that means — Photo Friday, the greatest day of the week. This week we received a good amount of family-fun-in-the-sun pictures, as always, in addition to some really cool shots from the 11th OC Air Show last weekend. While last week’s theme was The Natural Wonders of Ocean City, this week’s is Air Show Photos and Other Fun Things. After this one we’re going to take a break for a week or so, but when we come back, we hope to see all your patriotic and fun 4th of July Photos!
Aaand now for the weekly spiel: If you don’t see the picture you submitted in this week’s lineup, don’t fret. We’ll always come back with a new theme and will be pulling newly submitted photos in addition to those that haven’t yet made the blog. You’ll still be in the running for whatever we’re giving away in the weeks to come, as long as you included your name and email address in your submission.
>> Submit your own Ocean City photos here
This week’s winner is Regina, Air Show Photographer extraordinaire, who will receive two Jolly Roger Amusements gift certificates for her great shots.