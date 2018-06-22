-
Worcester County Sales Market Watch 2018 – Ocean City Real Estate
The following study compares 2017 and 2018 between the dates of January 1 and June 19, for each of those years.
In Worcester County, the number of single family home sales declined by 20.19% between 2017 and 2018. In contrast, however, the price of the average home sold increased by 10.6%! That trend was extended to condominiums and townhouses as well. The number of condos sold in 2018 decreased by 13.9% in 2018. However the sold price was 3.7% higher than in 2017.
That being said there was only a 1.66% difference in unimproved lots and land, with 60 sales in 2017 and 59 in 2018. Conversely, one more farm sold in 2018 compared to 2017.
The following are some interesting statistics for our county with more specificity than previous reports (by popular request);
Single Family Homes
Jan 1-June 19, 2017
416 single family homes were sold.
List price
The lowest list price of these homes was $23,900 (215 Laurel St. Pocomoke)
Average list was $292,400
Highest list price was $2,600,000 (9 Beach Walk Mews Ocean City).
Sold price
The lowest sold price was $12,500 (348 Winter Quarters Dr. Pocomoke)
Average sold price was $279,681
Highest sold price was $2,300,000 (9 Beach Walk Mews Ocean City)
The days on the market (DOM) for these properties:
Low 0 days – there were 8 units that sold in 0 days:
- 12506 Sea Buoy Ct, Ocean City
- 11836 Man O War, Berlin
- 179 Sandy Hook Lane, Ocean Pines
- 102 Seafarer Lane, Ocean Pines
- 90 Matinique Circle, Ocean Pines
- 13 Junniper Ct, Ocean Pines
- 118 Austin Circle, Berlin
- 92 White Sail Circle, Ocean Pines
Average 129 days
Highest DOM was 2,136 (369 Walnut Hill in Berlin)
Compare these sales to the same time period in 2018:
332 singles family homes settled in 2018.
List price
Low was $14,900 (700 Clarke Ave, Pocomoke)
average was $309,337
highest was $1,699,000. (12972 Inlet Isle Lane)
Sold price
lowest sold price was $10,500 (700 Clarke Ave., Pocomoke)
Average sold price was $295,936
Highest sold price was $1,725,000. This property (12972 Inlet Isle Lane in Ocean City) sold for $26,000 more than the asking price after 634 DOM!!
The days on the market (DOM)for the single family homes sold in the first half of 2018:
Low was 0 days. There were 6 properties that sold in 0 days:
- 7 Bimini Lane, Berlin
- 1 Avon Ct, Ocean Pines
- 275 Woodhaven Ct, Berlin
- 7628 Downs Rd, Newark
- 10 Juneway Lane, Ocean Pines
- 9 Watergreen Lane, Berlin
Average DOM was 124 days
Highest number of DOM was 1,946 (12240 Swan Lane in Bishopville)
Condos and townhouses
January 1 – June 19, 2017
638 condominium or townhomes were sold
List price
Low $79,900 (719 142nd Street, Ocean City)
Average $289,059
High $1,700,000 (#2 48th Street unit 1701, Ocean City)
Sold prices:
Low $70,000 (719 142nd Street, Ocean City)
Average $276,794
High $1,400,000 (#2 48th Street Unit 1701, Ocean City)
DOM
Low 0 – There were two units that sold in “0” days:
- 13201 Wight St #304, Ocean City
- 5801 Atlantic Ave #501, Ocean City
Average 183
High 1,903 (Sunset Bay Phase II unit 407 54th Street Ocean City)
January 1 – June 19, 2018
549 units were sold
List price
Low $74,900 – (206 8th Street #32, Ocean City)
Average $299,941
High $1,499,900 – (2 48th Street #1706, Ocean City)
Sold price
Low $70,000 – (206 8th Street #32, Ocean City)
Average $287,150
High $1,425,000 – (2 48th Street # 1706, Ocean City)
DOM
Low 0 – there were 6 properties that sold in “0” days
- 14500 Wight Street #302, Ocean City
- 107 Convention Center Dr #48B, Ocean City
- 11 36th Street #302, Ocean City
- 5101 Atlantic Ave #301, Ocean City
- 705 Edgewater Ave #705, Ocean City
- 11431 Manklin Creek Rd, Ocean Pines
Average 147
High 4,027 (106 16th Street 2 Ocean City,)
Lots/unimproved land
The first half of 2017 showed 60 parcels of land that changed hands.
List price
Low $5,000 (Lambertson Rd Pocomoke)
Average $162,989
High $ 1,500,000 (N Baltimore Ave Ocean City)
Sold price
Low $5,000 (Lambertson Rd., Pocomoke)
Average $142,867
High $ 1,500,000 (N Baltimore Ave, Ocean City)
DOM
Low 4 (132 Pine Forest Dr Ocean Pines)
Average 523
Highest # od days 3152 (323 Walnut Hill Dr, Berlin)
2018 There were 59 land parcels sold
List price
Low $4,999 (507 Bonneville Ave Pocomoke)
Average $117,545
High $440,000 (Lot 3 Saddle Creek Dr Berlin)
Sold price
Low $3,000 (507 Bonneville Ave Pocomoke)
Average $98,222
High $425,000 (Lot 3 Saddle Creek Dr Berlin)
DOM
Low 0 (704 Edgewater Ave Ocean City)
Average 518
High 3,854 (lot 11 Croppers Island Rd Berlin)
Farms
Two farms were sold in 2017:
- Lot 3, Backcreek (36.35 acres) Rd Bishopville was listed for $200,000 and sold after 2,107 DOM for $175,000
- 6641 Whitesburg Rd (28.22 acres) Snow Hill was listed for $450,000 and sold for $400,000 after 66 DOM.
Three farms sold in 2018:
- 4723 Stockton Rd (8.76 acres) in Pocomoke was listed for $529,000 and sold for $455,000 after 48 DOM
- 10442 Katelyn Lane (33.76 acres) in Berlin was listed for $799,000 and sold for $700,000 after 921 DOM
- 6033 Tyson Lane (245 acres) in Snow Hill was listed for $1,100,000 and sold for $925,000 after 13 DOM
In review: While fewer properties were sold, overall, the properties showed a slight increase in price.
For further information, please feel free to reach out to me:
(joanna@oceancitybeachproperties.com), or call your local REALTOR for assistance.