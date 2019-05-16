Governor, Mayor to Recreate Ceremonial Summer Kickoff in Ocean City

With Memorial Day Weekend fast approaching, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Rick Meehan have plans to bring back their now-annual ceremonial summer kickoff event.

The event first took place more than seven decades ago: in 1946, Maryland Gov. Harry O’Connor joined Ocean City Mayor Daniel Trimper Jr. to officially start the summer season in Ocean City by placing an umbrella in the sand. Now, almost 75 years later, Hogan and Meehan will reestablish the ceremonious event by placing the first umbrella of the season on Ocean City’s beach at Somerset Street on Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m.

During the event, Hogan and Meehan will provide brief remarks about the significance of the event and what this historic tradition means for Ocean City and the town’s visitors. Meehan will also speak about upcoming events and other highlights that vacationers can enjoy this year, starting this Memorial Day weekend.