Harrison’s Harbor Watch Wins Best of Ocean City- Sit-Down Boardwalk Restaurant

A beloved icon on the Ocean City Boardwalk, Harrison’s Harbor Watch has been named the Best of Ocean City Sit-Down Restaurant on the Boardwalk—an honor that celebrates decades of excellence, tradition, and community connection.

An Unmatched View

Perched at the southern tip of the Boardwalk with panoramic views of the Inlet, Assateague Island, and the Atlantic Ocean, Harrison’s Harbor Watch has long been a destination for families seeking more than just a meal—they come for an experience. This award is more than a plaque on the wall for the Harrison Group; it’s a heartfelt acknowledgment of what they’ve always set out to do: keep tradition alive.

Irresistibly “Out of Date”

Harrison’s attributes its longevity and success to being a true staple in the Ocean City community. For generations, families have returned to the restaurant as part of their summer rituals, drawn back by the familiar comfort of the space, the consistent quality of the food, and the warm welcome of long-term staff. It’s the kind of place that makes people feel like kids again—thanks to its nostalgic, slightly “out-of-date” charm that locals and visitors alike find irresistibly comforting.

A Family Feel with Customers

The team at Harrison’s isn’t just experienced—they’re part of the fabric of the restaurant. Cook Nelson has been behind the line for 15 years, crafting the dishes that guests return for summer after summer. Behind the bar, Reagan has served guests with a smile for nearly two decades, while Micki, the head bar manager, has guided the team for over 20 years. Server Wanda, who’s been with the restaurant for 10–15 years, greets recurring guests like old friends. These familiar faces create a sense of continuity that keeps customers coming back—and bringing their kids and grandkids along.

Concert Cuisine

Situated near the heart of the Ocean’s Calling music festival and the Boardwalk Rock Concert area, Harrison’s offers a festival-like dining experience—without the steep prices. Guests can enjoy quality seafood, steak, and comfort dishes with one of the best waterfront views in town. It’s a sit-down experience that combines celebration with calm—a rare balance in the busy heart of Ocean City.

Traditions and Comfort

Families say dining at Harrison’s feels like part of their vacation tradition, a comforting, cherished experience they pass down from generation to generation. It’s more than just food and ambiance—it’s the memory of long beach days, the taste of summer, and the feeling of being home, even while on vacation.

Winning Best of Ocean City means the world to the Harrison Group, who see the award as a reflection of their mission to create lasting memories for every guest. As they look ahead, the team remains committed to honoring the past while continuing to evolve with the times—without ever losing the essence of what makes Harrison’s Harbor Watch so special.

“We’re proud to be a place where families can keep their traditions alive,” says the team. “That’s the real award.”