OCtoberfest 2025: Shore Craft Beer Fest in Downtown Ocean City

By Ann

The fall brings to mind craft beer festivals and beercations in Ocean City.  Shore Craft Beer is hosting their eleventh annual OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest at the Bayside Park at 3rd Street in Downtown Ocean City on November 1st 2025.  

Ocean City is within an hour or so of over 20 breweries and there are many more on the Eastern Shore.  That’s why we are celebrating the world class beer in Maryland, on the Shore and in our region with a dedicated weekend.  

The OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest

The festival itself is November 1st from 12.30 – 4.30.   Join us as a VIP and you will get an engraved stainless steel mug, two full pours of your choice of beer and an extra hour of beer tastings with the brewery representatives.  VIPs come at 12.30 and can enjoy 4 hours of unlimited samples of 30+ local and regional craft beers, Hoop Tea, seltzers, ciders and mead. General Admission ticket holders will enter the festival at 1.30pm and everybody will enjoy the live music, vendors, and the water views until 4.30pm. You can buy your tickets now at https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/2025-octoberfest

Beercations

If you want to make a weekend of it, several hotels have built packages around the festival.  You will get discounted tickets and rooms to let you make the most of your festival getaway in Ocean City.  These hotel packages will be available soon, so stay tuned!  

You can buy your tickets now for OCtoberfest on November 1st here!

 
 
 
Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
