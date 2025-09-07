OCtoberfest 2025: Shore Craft Beer Fest in Downtown Ocean City

The fall brings to mind craft beer festivals and beercations in Ocean City. Shore Craft Beer is hosting their eleventh annual OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest at the Bayside Park at 3rd Street in Downtown Ocean City on November 1st 2025.

Ocean City is within an hour or so of over 20 breweries and there are many more on the Eastern Shore. That’s why we are celebrating the world class beer in Maryland, on the Shore and in our region with a dedicated weekend.

The OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest

The festival itself is November 1st from 12.30 – 4.30. Join us as a VIP and you will get an engraved stainless steel mug, two full pours of your choice of beer and an extra hour of beer tastings with the brewery representatives. VIPs come at 12.30 and can enjoy 4 hours of unlimited samples of 30+ local and regional craft beers, Hoop Tea, seltzers, ciders and mead. General Admission ticket holders will enter the festival at 1.30pm and everybody will enjoy the live music, vendors, and the water views until 4.30pm. You can buy your tickets now at https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/2025-octoberfest

Beercations

If you want to make a weekend of it, several hotels have built packages around the festival. You will get discounted tickets and rooms to let you make the most of your festival getaway in Ocean City. These hotel packages will be available soon, so stay tuned!

You can buy your tickets now for OCtoberfest on November 1st here!