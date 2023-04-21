79.4 F
Ocean City
A Beautiful Week in Ocean City

By Anne Neely

It’s been a glorious week in Ocean City Md, with temperatures in the high 60’s and low 70’s, and clear blue skies. We were lucky enough to get out and enjoy it, and call it work, so here is fruit of our labor!

Taking time out to appreciate the view
A brisk walk on the Boardwalk
The Ocean City Life Saving Station with Trimper’s wheel
Practice run for the tram
Blooming trees on Somerset Street
The Boardwalk Arch
Time out at the Inlet
Fishing pier at 3rd Street
Hey, take a walk on the Boardwalk
A gentleman on the Boardwalk!
Looking out at the Bay from 3rd Street
Ripley’s Believe It or Not has a new visitor!
This is where you catch the tram
They’ve go the place to themselves!
The Ocean City Boardwalk
As busy as the beach gets in April!
A bicycle made for 4!
Look, no line!
The Ocean City Boardwalk!
Sunset at Seacrets

 

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

