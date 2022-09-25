60.8 F
Ocean City
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD

By Katie Ruskey

The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. 

Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can be thrown together last minute. There are several moving parts that need to be handled and managed simultaneously. Steve Hynson of Edgemere, Maryland got the call months ago to help begin the process of setting up for one of the main music events of the season. “It’s really cool that we got the job to help down here in Ocean City. We started as a small business out of White Marsh, Maryland. As the years have gone by, Willscot has grown and I’m proud to say we’re a global company.”

Preparations are underway for Oceans Calling Music Festival

 

Willscot, a temporary mobile office space company, has been moving equipment in the Ocean City Inlet since last week. “We’ve provided spaces for workers, maintenance, and even spaces for the performers to hang out before the show.” 

Oceans Calling Inlet Preparations
Prepping for a large event like Oceans Calling takes months.

With over thirty acts planned to take the stages beginning on Friday evening, several mobile units were moved into Ocean City in preparation for the big event. However it hasn’t been as smooth and easy as one may think. With Dover, Delaware hosting Firefly Music Festival, Hynson has been juggling two events at once. The time consuming task of moving equipment from Dover to Ocean City has had its challenges. Taking the hour and a half trip from Dover to OC and back takes up several hours in the day- along with the eight hour time limit for moving drivers. “It’s been a bit of a hectic time to manage the timing piece.” However Hynson knows that with patience and strategic management, both events will be better than ever.

One thing that the event coordinators are watching closely is the weather for next weekend. With several hurricanes lingering out in the Atlantic, remnants of Hurricane Ian seem to track in the direction of Ocean City. “Some of our initial plans had to be switched last minute to make sure that most of the equipment was further away from a threat of high tides here at the inlet.” While all precautions are being taken seriously, fingers stay crossed that the storms pass by further out to sea. 

Precautions are used in case of storms.

Steve Hynson, who has been working for Willscot for 12 years, was happy to be back in Ocean City to work. It’s been a place where he and his family have vacationed for many years and now he continues the tradition with his wife and children. “We (Willscot) are thankful for the great relationship between Willscot and C3 Presents out of California for the opportunity to deliver for Oceans Calling.” 

 

Stages will be set just south of the pier.

Tickets are still available for Oceans Calling. For more information on line ups and tickets, visit https://www.oceanscallingfestival.com/.

Katie Ruskey

