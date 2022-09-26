Fall Foodie Favorites in Ocean City, MD

With pumpkin spice and everything nice taking over the Fall scene, Ocean City keeps up with their fall foodie seasonal favorites.

Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie Popcorn

Fishers Popcorn

Pumpkin spice popcorn is now available for the season! With a subtle taste of pumpkin and cinnamon, a small box will just not do.

Apple pie popcorn is just what you need to get in that Autumn mindset. This featured popcorn flavor gets an extra boost with small chunks of cooked apples mixed in.

Pumpkin Custard and Cinnamon Custard

Kohr Bros.

Walking the boardwalk is synonymous with ice cream in hand. Pull on your favorite sweater and head on down to Kohr Bros. for their smooth seasonal pumpkin custard. The light pumpkin flavor makes it feel like Thanksgiving Day, but on the boardwalk.

If pumpkin isn’t your thing, try their cinnamon custard. With a sweet hint of cinnamon sugar, it’s a great way to end a warm afternoon.

Caramel Apples

Wockenfuss

Pecan caramel, apple pie cinnamon, and coconut caramel apples are just the tip of the caramel iceberg at Wockenfuss. With over ten different flavors of caramel apples to choose from, you are sure to find one that is just perfect for your taste buds.

Caramel Popcorn

Dolles

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with sticking with an OG caramel popcorn with optional added peanuts. If you stop by their window, you can watch them making it right in front of you!

Apple Cider Mimosas

Barn 34

Adults- we did not forget you! Barn 34 is now serving a beautifully presented and equally as delicious apple cider mimosa. With a decorated rim of caramel, cinnamon, and sugar, you can’t just have one. A simple mixture of champagne and apple cider- sometimes, “the simple things are the best things.”