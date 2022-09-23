62.7 F
Ocean City
Fiona’s ripple effect on Ocean City

By Anne Neely

As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast  to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance.  Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.

Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

