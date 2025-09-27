Oceans Calling Festival 2025 – Day 1 Friday Photo Gallery

The Oceans Calling Festival 2025 kicked off Friday in Ocean City, MD with an unforgettable Day 1 full of live music, beachside energy, and excited crowds. Fans packed the Boardwalk to catch performances across multiple stages, sample local food and drinks, and soak in the oceanfront festival atmosphere. These photos capture the highlights of Friday’s celebration, but there’s even more to explore—check out our full Oceans Calling Festival Guide for exclusive videos and interviews, a detailed festival map, the complete band schedule, a downloadable toolkit, and everything you need to make the most of your weekend.
Oceans Calling Festival Photo Gallery – Day 1