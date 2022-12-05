360 degree Tour of 7 Ocean City Hotels for the Holidays.

We wanted to bring Ocean City to you for the holidays so we took some 360 degree photos of some of the hotels here which are decorated for the holidays. Take a tour with us – and be sure to move the images so you can see the full 360 degree view of each property.

The Cambria

The Cambria located on the bay by the Route 50 bridge has taken a new view of the holidays. There’s a sandman instead of a snowman and the Christmas trees are upside down. It’s warm and sunny inside the hotel and your can’t help but feel the holiday spirit despite the new view – or maybe because of it!





The Park Place

The Park Place takes colorful to a new level with their lobby decorations. Enter ready to delight in their good cheer and holiday vibe.





The Hyatt Place

The Hyatt Place’s registration desk is wrapped as one big Christmas present which is what you may want to ask for this year – check out their beautiful lobby and don’t forget, the world famous Ocean City boardwalk and the Atlantic ocean are just steps away from this festive holiday lobby.





The Grand Hotel

The Grand has so much going on for the holidays, we had to take a couple of views to capture the entire hotel. Check out the lobby and the walkway to the beach – this is Christmas on a Grand scale!







The Hilton Oceanfront

If you climb the steps from the Boardwalk to enter the Hilton Hotel in Ocean City, a winter wonderland awaits. You can grab a coffee at Starbucks in the lobby as you stroll through the decorations too if you wish.

The Carousel

OK. Christmas trees, wreaths and roping on every level, seats for Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and an ice skating rink!! If that’s not fun for the holidays, we don’t know what is. Visit the Carousel in 360 degrees.





&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

The Residence Inn by Marriott

You pass a bubbling wall, you see gorgeous crystal jellyfish hanging from the ceiling, there’s an aquarium with live fish and now there are beautiful holiday decorations. There are even stockings hung by the chimney with care. Tour the Residence Inn by Marriott for the holidays with us.

