Ocean City Special Event Zone: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, through Sunday, May 21, 2023

By Anne Neely

OCEAN CITY, MD – (May 10, 2023):  With thousands of car enthusiasts in our resort community next week, Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone beginning Tuesday, May 16 through Sunday, May 21, during the Cruisin’ Ocean City event.

The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations.  Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations.  Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.

During this time frame, citizens should expect to see a significant police presence as officers from multiple allied agencies will be assisting the Ocean City Police Department.  Officers from the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will strictly enforce all traffic laws. In addition, significant traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the weekend.

Spectators are urged to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and should not incite the spinning of wheels or “burn-outs” by motorists.  Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers and enforce the violations with the driver.  Further, with high pedestrian traffic expected, pedestrians are urged to Walk Smart! and always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. Wait for the signal to change, and be sure that drivers see you while crossing.

For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.

