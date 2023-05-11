IHG Hotels and Resorts Honors Holiday Inn and Suites Ocean City, Maryland with a 2022 Performance Award

Annual awards program commemorates hotels for delivering exceptional service and guest experiences

Ocean City, MD (May 10, 2023) – IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to recognize the Holiday Inn & Suites Ocean City, Maryland and its team among its 2022 Performance Awards recipients. Considered the most prestigious internal organizational honor among IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Americas colleagues and properties, the Performance Awards acknowledge hotels for notable achievements among several key customer criteria, including guest service and satisfaction, cleanliness, and adherence to clean energy metrics and other company standards.

The Holiday Inn & Suites Ocean City, Maryland is one of nearly 300 Performance Awards winners selected among the organization’s more than 4,300 hotels across the United States, Canada, Latin America and South America. More specifically, the Holiday Inn & Suites Ocean City, Maryland received the Spirit of True Hospitality Excellence award, given to IHG hotels open prior to December 31 2020 that have achieved “elite” status and received cleanliness survey scores of at least 90.

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “The definition of modern travel and the demands of our guests continue to evolve, and our hotel teams remain committed to adapting and delivering the experience travelers have come to expect across IHG’s 18 brands and more than 4,300 Americas properties. The Holiday Inn & Suites Ocean City, Maryland and its staff lead by example, and their hard work and dedication to providing True Hospitality for Good are more than deserving of a 2022 Performance Award.” IHG hotels welcome guests with flexible and comfortable environments that enable travel on their own terms. Specifically, IHG’s Clean Promise guarantees clean, well maintained and clutter-free rooms that offer guests added peace of mind before and throughout their stay.

