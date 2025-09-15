Get ready for a new date and an even bigger celebration! This year, Shore Craft Beer’s OCtoberfest returns to the spacious Bayside Park at 3rd Street, offering stunning bay views and ample room for festivities, but with a twist: we have more vendors than ever for this November 1st, 2025 event!

Join us for UNLIMITED tastings of 40+ different styles of beer, mead, hard tea & seltzers from local craft breweries. Enjoy delicious offerings from a variety of food trucks and groove to live music from The Dunehounds.

For the biggest difference this year, we have more vendors than ever before! You can get a head start on your holiday shopping with unique, locally made crafts and gifts for everyone on your list!

OCtoberfest Vendors already Committed!

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the fantastic vendors who will be joining us:

Food Trucks and Food Vendors

Bringing the taste of New England to the Shore, the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck serves up fresh, wild-caught lobster rolls, tacos, quesadillas, and bisque made with lobster flown in directly from Maine. Known from Shark Tank and loved nationwide, Cousins Maine Lobster combines authentic coastal flavor with the fun of food truck dining. Whether you choose the traditional Maine-style lobster roll served chilled with a touch of mayo or the Connecticut-style rollserved warm with butter, every bite delivers a true taste of Maine right here in Ocean City.

Straight out of Fort Loudon, Pennsylvania, Hillbilly’s Jerky has been crafting premium beef jerky and savory snacks since the late 1980s. Founded by Perry Hockenberry, this family-owned business is known for its wide variety of flavors— from hickory and cracked black pepper to fiery Hot-n-Spicy and sweet Caribbean BBQ. Their offerings include gluten-free options, snack sticks, bologna, and even all-natural beef bones perfect for four-legged friends.

“Ya Can’t Beat Our Meat” is more than a slogan: every batch is made with high-quality beef, time-honored recipes, and a passion for flavor that keeps customers coming back. Don’t miss their booth at OCtoberfest for a taste of handcrafted jerky that’s both bold and satisfying.

Based in Ocean Pines, Maryland, Sweet Addiction, LLC is a home-bakery / cottage food operation founded by sisters Ka’Terra Dettbarn and Chakirah Henry. They transform classic desserts into irresistible treats—including cupcakes, cookies, cakes, donuts, and parfaits—perfect for casual indulgence or special occasions.

At OCtoberfest, expect Sweet Addiction to bring a mix of gourmet and comfort sweets. Their dessert menu offers something for everyone: whimsical cupcakes for kids, elegant cake slices for visitors looking for something sophisticated, and grab-and-go cookies that are ideal for wandering through the festival. Known for flavor creativity, freshness, and presentation, Sweet Addiction is a must-stop vendor if you have a sweet tooth.

Bea Delightful is a Haitian bakery known for custom cakes, gourmet sweets, and nostalgic treats that bring a bit of home to every bite. From moist Haitian cakes to colorful custom creations, flavorful patties, decadent cremas, and gourmet popcorn, their desserts stand out thanks to bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Whether you’re craving a rich strawberry shortcake, creamy banana pudding, or a beautifully decorated cake for an event, Bea Delightful delivers.

Local Crafts and Gifts

Whimsical Wonders by Kris

Mother Mary’s Creations

Tink Candle

Eastern Shore Salty

Divine Planet Studio

Lost at Sea

Days Wood Werks

SOL Jewelry

Beltway Merch

BOOM! ART

ETCH Craft Designs

Why You Need to Buy Your Tickets NOW!

All VIPs get 2 FULL POURS IN A SPECTACULAR, ENGRAVED STAINLESS STEEL MUG (there are limited numbers of these available!). Of course the VIPs also get unlimited samples of all beverages including special beers during the VIP hour.

GA’s get unlimited tastings of all beverages. Proceeds go to the Ocean City Development Corporation which is dedicated to enhancing life in downtown Ocean City for visitors & residents.

Designated Driver: You can enter with your friends; free water & soda. Proceeds go to the Ocean City Development Corporation which is dedicated to enhancing life in downtown Ocean City for visitors & residents.

You can buy your ticket for OCtoberfest now at https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/2025-octoberfest

​