Ocean City from the Sky in January 2023

Many visitors to Ocean City only see the resort in the summer months, packed with tourists vying for space on the beach, Boardwalk and Coastal Highway! But winter in Ocean City is an entirely different affair. It’s true, you don’t get to sunbath on the beach or swim in the ocean (unless you’re here for the Penguin Swim) but you do get to appreciate the simple beauty of our resort, and get some space for yourself. Take a look at some of these spectacular aerial views of Ocean City Md during January 2023.

