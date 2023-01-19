50.6 F
Ocean City
Ocean City from the Sky in January 2023

By Anne Neely

Many visitors to Ocean City only see the resort in the summer months, packed with tourists vying for space on the beach, Boardwalk and Coastal Highway! But winter in Ocean City is an entirely different affair. It’s true, you don’t get to sunbath on the beach or swim in the ocean (unless you’re here for the Penguin Swim) but you do get to appreciate the simple beauty of our resort, and get some space for yourself.  Take a look at some of these spectacular aerial views of Ocean City Md during January 2023.

Aerial view showing the Grand Hotel and the Days Inn in the foreground.
City view at Sunset. The Grand Hotel and the Holiday Inn and Suites clearly visible.
View of the Downtown water-tower on 1st Street
Looking north from the top end of the Boardwalk, with the Dunes Manor in the center of the picture.
Looking West towards West Ocean City
Sunset looking over West Ocean City.
Looking east across the Rt 50 Bridge towards Ocean City
Looking south over the Rt50 Bridge towards West Ocean city and Assateague Island
Ocean City looking over to Assateague Island at Sunset
An evening view looking north

You can see drone videos of Ocean City here.

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

