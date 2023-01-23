44.7 F
Ocean City
Out With The Old At the Holiday Inn Oceanfront

By Anne Neely

The outdoor pool and garden area of the Holiday Inn Oceanfront Ocean City on 66th Street is under a huge transformation this winter. The original pool bar and tennis courts have been ripped out, and a new design has been laid out. The new pool and hot tub forms are being built, and the concrete is being poured next week. The new pool and outdoor area will be open by Memorial Day 2023. We can’t wait to see the finished design! Take a look at its progression.

Looking down at the original pool
View of the Holiday Inn from the beach
The original pool at the Holiday Inn Oceanfront
View of the tennis courts at the Holiday Inn Oceanfront
Relaxing on a hammock at the Holiday Inn Oceanfront
Start of demolition
The old pool has gone
Work continues with the redesigned pool area
Tennis courts are gone!
New layout planned
Work continues
Looking down at the new layout
Pool and hot tub forms are being built, and concrete is next week!
Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

