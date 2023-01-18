56.4 F
Ocean City
Beach District Plants Offered to Ocean City Property Owners

By Anne Neely

Ocean City, Maryland – (January 18, 2023):  For the 18th year in a row, the Town of Ocean City will be offering beach district plants to the public for planting in the secondary dune area.   The plants being offered are hardy plants that tolerate the harsh environment of the ocean front areas.   In addition, these plants provide habitat enhancement, food and shelter, water quality treatment and erosion control to the secondary dune area, which tends to be overlooked and needs attention.

“We began this program to help create habitat and prevent erosion of the area behind the dune which was in need of attention,” said Town of Ocean City Environmental Engineer Gail Blazer.  “The plants are very beneficial to the stability of the dune system and help with erosion and scour.  Our residents and property owners love the program and it benefits the environment and the beach, so it is a win for everyone.”

Oceanfront and ocean side residents will have the opportunity to order plants that will need to be picked up at a predetermined date and time. Suitable plants to add to a secondary dune area include beach grass, bayberry, rugosa rose, beach plum, high tide bush, red cedar and panic grass.  Applications are now being accepted, however, the deadline for all applications is February 24, 2023.

For more information or to receive an application, please contact Joann Landon at (410) 289-8887 or email JLandon@oceancitymd.gov. Also, more information is provided by visiting https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/planning-community-development/.

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

