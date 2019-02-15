Ocean City Fire Chief Announces Retirement

Ocean City, Maryland – (February 14, 2019): Fire Chief Chris Larmore, who has been leading the Ocean City Fire Department for more than a decade, will be retiring this spring.

“I have been honored to serve as a member of the Volunteer Fire Company for over 27 years and most recently serve as fire chief for the Ocean City Fire Department,” Larmore said. “I am thankful for the men and women that I work with each and every day, and for the opportunity to serve the community that has been my home for most of my life.”

Larmore was hired as Fire Chief in 2008, when the Town of Ocean City created a combined fire department. Serving as the department’s first chief, Larmore oversees the department’s various divisions, including the volunteer division, career division and the fire marshal’s office.

“Chief Larmore lead the department through both changing and challenging times,” said City Manager Doug Miller. “He played a vital role in the successful merging of our volunteer division and our EMS division. He exemplified the slogan, ‘United to Serve’ and his service will most certainly be missed.”

Although an official date has not been announced, Chief Larmore is expected to retire before the start of the summer season.