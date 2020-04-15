Virtually Visit the Library for Help and Entertainment

Library System Options Even During Closure

Can’t Travel to Ocean City But You Can Read About it and SO MUCH MORE

The Worcester County Library is creating content on its social media and website to help throughout our Stay-At-Home order. The library system is giving you access to:

Tutors

How-to videos

Virtual book clubs

Story times

Seclusion Cinema

and more

For parents that are having trouble with helping your student during this virtually learning time, Worcester County Library Card holders have access to a tutoring system through the library. Card holders have access to live tutors from 2pm until 11pm every day, and skill building 24 hours a day. Students can use this on their own, or it can be a family affair. Click here for link.

If you don’t have a library card, here is a link to their online form. A digital card is viable for 90 days. Non-residents can apply for a card as well, the non-resident fee is being waived at this time so a temporary card will be given. When the library opens back up, if a non-resident wants to continue to use the library services they can get a card for a $10 fee.

How-to videos are running the spectrum of difficulty and interests. Recently posted videos taught juggling and series of videos display sewing a teddy bear. If you go through their videos you can find other older posts that teach latin dance and watercolor painting.

The library is directing efforts at all ages:

A middle school virtual book club has been set up for the tweens.

An elementary school virtual club for younger kids.

They have started a Seclusion Cinema which is asking for all ages to create films on their properties about their quarantine time. Submissions will be taken anytime during the library closing. Here are the guidelines:

-All ages accepted.

-Must be filmed in entirely on the filmmakers’ property, and nowhere else. Maintain social distancing and put no one at risk.

-Entries must be 5 Minutes or less.

-Keep it PG! No profanity, violence, or adult content.

-No copyrighted images, music, effects, or sounds allowed unless with credited permission by the material’s author/creator.

-“Royalty free” images, music, effects, or sounds are allowed.

-Be creative!

Must be submitted to this Dropbox link.

You can find entertaining educational segments too. A Facebook post showed viewers how quickly objects fall. Like objects and same weight objects were dropped and filmed to see if they would hit the ground at the same time. Afterward the segment suggested googling ‘physics of falling objects’ for more information or activities.

The library’s Facebook feed has suggestions, not just information. One of their posts said gardening can reduce stress, but then offered up the suggestion of listening to a book while gardening to change it up a bit. With the library’s link to Overdrive & Hoopla card holders have access to many digital books.

If reading, listening to books, trying cool experiments, and creating movies are not your bag, the library also has links to Mango a language learning software and Muzzy is language video for kids. Who’s ready to say hello in another language when we all can get together again?

When the Stay-At-Home order lifts you can visit the library system’s buildings here:

Berlin

Ocean City

Ocean Pines

Pocomoke

Snow Hill