By Anne

Thank you to everyone who took part in our Photo Friday contest this week! We received so many fantastic shots capturing the essence of Ocean City. We saw babies experiencing the beach for the first time and toddlers celebrating their first hole-in-one. There were impressive photos of a fisherman’s first tuna, and charming pictures of kids enjoying ice cream and popcorn on the Boardwalk. The new “Smile” sign on the Boardwalk was a popular spot for great photos, and of course, the ever-present seagulls made an appearance! We also loved seeing the rainbows after the frequent rain showers, boogie boarders riding the waves, and bonfires lighting up the beach. The Assateague Island ponies were featured, along with many wonderful moments of families generally having a great time spending time together in Ocean City. Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page. 

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Lauren Legum Sloan for this great photo of a large family group enjoying the Ocean City beach in seriously stylish matching swimwear!  Congratulations Lauren!

photo friday family on beach
Lauren Legum Sloan – Making memories on 140th street 7:8:25
Photo Friday 4th of july on the beach
Michael Smith – Patriotism and beach, what more could you want…
Photo Friday Smile sign
Emily Pridgen – Loving the new photo op!
Photo Friday Seagulls
The Sea Witch ESVA
Photo Friday Hulk on BW
Tina Pulaski Schappell – Having a bad attitude at this moment but had a blast all day in OC!
Photo Friday
Tina Wagner – Heart in the sand photo
Photo Friday dog on BW smile sign
Steve Arthur – A day on the boardwalk
Photo Friday Rainbow
Sue Carney Vickers – Found the pot of gold in OCMD..
Photo Friday
Stephanie McCullough – Watching the air show from the sandbar.
Photo Friday
Vanessa Deyarmin
Photo Friday sunset
Sharon Gonzalez – View of the sunset from Saltwater 75 on July 2nd
Photo Friday Haunted House
Sarah Sypolt – A shocking experience.
Photo Friday kids on the Boardwalk
Samantha Ottone – Rainbow cloud on the boardwalk
Photo friday Assateague ponies
Samantha Haycock – horses on the way down to the island
Photo friday Assateage ￼island
Samantha Haycock – boat ride to Assateague ￼island
Photo friday Boogie Boards
Rhonda Smith
Photo Friday Bonfire on the beach
Ron DeCesare – Bonfire on the beach, 33rd Street
photo friday bay view
Sam Stanley – Shot from the Rope Walk restaurant on the bay side Ocean City Maryland been coming here since the 60’s love it here
Photo Friday family on beach
Rebecca Pan – First family vacation 7:9:25
Photo Friday kids on beach
Nikki Taylor – Sand blanket for her little brother
Photo friday tiki boat
Nancy D Merc – Celebrating Mommom’s birthday on the tiki boat.
Photo Friday ladies on the beach
Nancy Radlinski Sullivan – Sisters at the beach since the 1966! With our matching coolers since the 80s!
Photo friday sleeping babie
Natasha Chris Ann – This is what a day in ocean city causes
Photo Friday boogie boarding
Moe Hkt – First boogie boarding attempt
Photo friday fishing
Michele Koziel – Just a boy and his fishing rod enjoying the serenity some late afternoon fishing can bring 💕
Photo friday birds on the bay
Michele Goodman – Ducks having their weekly HOA meeting at the Montego Bay Water Reserve!!
Photo friday girl on beach
Mary Morkovsky- Wheeler – My granddaughter watching the Blue Angels 2025 on 17th street
Photo Friday dog on the beach
Melissa Fedor Hausmann – Where are the crabs to chase?
photo friday kid on beach
Melody Eicholtz
Photo friday sunset
Meredith Winebrunner – Sunset from Ropewalk
Photo friday family on the bay
Mary E Roesner
Photo friday kids on the beach
Marsha Boback – The classic Ocean City scope pose with the littles.
Photo Friday fishing
Mandy Spanakos – Sunset, fishing on the bay, Monday 7:7:25

 

photo friday jumping the waves
Lynne Portlock – Now when the wave comes, JUMP

 

photo friday kid on beach
Lenny Martin – Hey ladies! I’ve been hitting the gym all winter for this summer beach bod
photo friday life guard chair
Leslie R. Pollard – View of the beach from under the pier
photo friday sunset on bay
Lisa Newcomer
photo friday girl on BW
Liz Dunn – Queen of the boardwalk
photo friday girl on BW
Leah Kay McConkey – Hersheys baby
photo friday kid boogie boarding
Le Harmon Hand
photo friday kids at mini golf
Kubala Alexander – 3 years old 2nd round of mini golf, first ever hole in one all by himself!
photo friday girl on beach at pier
Krystal Andricks – Right before the storms rolled in Tuesday night
Photo friday girl on beach
Karen Weber – Playing in the beach in the rain waiting for the air show!
photo friday assateague island ponies
Kate Diven – Assateague island, visiting the horses. Such a beautiful view with lots of them to see
photo friday beach
Katie Dawson – Clear skies
photo friday fishing
Kelly Robinson – First tuna of 16 total on the Ro Sham Bo Noah age 8
photo friday kids on the beach
Kristin Kelly Hermani – Fourth of July on 84th street
photo friday jolly roger
Judith Bowles
photo friday sand dunes
Judie Senkow-Richards – Dune crossing on 54th at sunrise
photo friday bw games
Jordan Michaela – Traditional game and ride night at Trimper Rides of Ocean City spans across generations. Traditions and fun for years to come
photo friday eagle and flag
Jimmy Greene – We caught this Beautiful site on Assateague Adventures

 

photo friday kids at dollies
Jennifer Millett – Enjoying a day at the boardwalk and shopping!!

 

photo friday girl on beach
Jamie Pritchard – Love our OC!
photo friday girl on beach
Janelle Werner – Windy day at the beach!
photo friday big wave on beach
Jenna Luciani – “Oh sh*t.” 🤣
photo friday night time on beach
Jenna Toth – From this past week 7-5! Beautiful picture at 10pm!
photo friday hulk on bw
Heather Morgan – Hulk loves the beach
photo friday fireworks Northside Park
Heather Hoover – Fireworks at Northside Park
photo friday boardwalkk
Heather Freeman – Look twice save a life
Erc C White
photo friday baby on beach
Danielle Renner – Emmy’s first beach trip!

 

photo friday beach
Darlene Workman

 

photo friday girls on beach
Deb Maggio – Watching the waves rolling in on 115th street!
photo friday sunset
Dan Stotler – Sunset over the bay. View from Montego Bay complex.
photo friday fishing
Christy Sneathen – Pier before crossing over bridge to Assateague
photo friday girl and seagulls on beach
Christy Sneathen – Laney, the bird whisperer Ocean City Beach
photo friday horse shoe crab
Christy Sneathen – Frontier town pier
photo friday
Christina Kane
photo friday family on beach
Chasity Hollenbach – Some of the crew that went this year…. we had 11 and a half… lol… 1:2 cuz my niece is pregnant….
photo friday baby on beach
Chasity Hollenbach – My granddaughter on her mommy’s board… 7:9:25
photo friday family on beach
Chasity Hollenbach – My dad, daughter n granddaughter Ocean City Maryland this past week
photo friday boy eating ice cream on BW
Carin Elizabeth – Dumser’s Chocolate soft serve never disappoints!

 

photo friday eating fries on the BW
Brittany Buchholz – Boardwalk & Thrashers fries

 

photo friday santa on beach
Brandy Sonoski – We found Santa on 141st street.
photo friday kid on beach
Ashley Patten
photo friday ladies on beach
Ashley Patten – Sisterly love
photo friday kid on beach
Ashley Pasquith – My son Owen in his happy 😀 place
photo friday sunset
Ashley Lynn – Sunset from behind the Art Center by bay on 94th St.
photo friday on the bay
Ashley Landes – The happiest memories are made at the seashore 💙 OCMD always has my heart!!
photo friday kids on beach
Anna Phillips – Relaxing on the beach! 40th St
photo friday girl boogie boarding
Anna Phillips – Relaxing on the beach! 40th St
photo friday girl on beach
Angie Waltemyer
photo friday kids on beach
Ange Maree – Boardwalk fun
photo friday sunrise pier
Amy McFarland – Sunrise is always better at the beach
photo friday sunrise
Amanda Hauf
photo friday baby on beach
Alexis Rose Marx – Evangeline’s first time in the sand
photo friday sunset on bay
Amanda Faith Houk – Good night bay from Pointe on the Bay condos
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
