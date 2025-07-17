Photo Friday Contest Winner July 17th 2025

Thank you to everyone who took part in our Photo Friday contest this week! We received so many fantastic shots capturing the essence of Ocean City. We saw babies experiencing the beach for the first time and toddlers celebrating their first hole-in-one. There were impressive photos of a fisherman’s first tuna, and charming pictures of kids enjoying ice cream and popcorn on the Boardwalk. The new “Smile” sign on the Boardwalk was a popular spot for great photos, and of course, the ever-present seagulls made an appearance! We also loved seeing the rainbows after the frequent rain showers, boogie boarders riding the waves, and bonfires lighting up the beach. The Assateague Island ponies were featured, along with many wonderful moments of families generally having a great time spending time together in Ocean City. Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Lauren Legum Sloan for this great photo of a large family group enjoying the Ocean City beach in seriously stylish matching swimwear! Congratulations Lauren!